Got a new job? Tips to establish healthy boundaries and reduce stress

Working in a new organisation is exciting, especially when it’s your dream job, but your new job could make you anxious, thinking about the people at the new organisation, work culture, performance and more. In case you are looking to get rid of this stressful phase, the following points will assist you in sharing healthy boundaries at work, so that you work smart, increase productivity and get respect.

Try finding out what drives you

The most important and foremost step is to reflect on what underlies your desire to prove yourself. Although your motivations are probably positive for working hard and having the passion, but certain fears can drive you to self-sabotage. Naming those fears can reduce the hold they have on you and empower you to reframe your work and beliefs.

Share and articulate your personal preferences

Try to prioritise the items you should be focusing on and think about the mental, physical and emotional boundaries you need at your best and set your working hours to stick to them. Try tracking your breaks during the day and be proactive in your communications with your team and manager.

Self-management

Self-management is a skill that gives you the ability to manage your time that helps you in completing your tasks and also enables you to display your leadership capabilities.

Follow and create new habits

A new place always takes time to adjust, so make sure you put behind your bad habits and learn something new from your job.

Use your energy strategically

As the saying goes, the first impression is the last impression and people try hard to impress their bosses in the initial phase of their job. Note that doing so can take a toll on your health as well, so it’s better you apply your energy strategically. Try discovering your boss’s expectations and try aligning your efforts with those so that you could provide value to your work.