Google’s Hip Hop Doodle back after three years! Mix your music and groove for today

Google’s new Hip Hop groove! Bringing back an interactive Doodle from 2017, Google with its illustration is celebrating the birth of Hip Hop music. The doodle is said to be a part of the search engine’s “Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles” series which is quirky and fun at the same time. The company while announcing the launch of the series said that people across the globe are impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic and as a result, they are spending their time at homes. Therefore, to offer something for everyone, Google brought back some of its popular interactive Doodle games.

How does this Google Doodle work?

Google, on its homepage has created a doodle where the logo is illustrated with dancing letters and music instruments around. The user needs to click on the logo after which he/she will be redirected to a game. After clicking, a graffiti by a famous artist Cey Adam appears, which when selected starts the game. An interactive turntable appears which can be used by people to mix some Hip Hop music samples (mostly some legendary tracks by renowned Hip Hop artists). Apart from this, the instructions are provided on how to use the turntables and the narration is given by the famous Hip Hop icon Fab 5 Freddy who is a former host of “Yo! MTV Raps.”

How Hip Hop came into being?

It all started in 1973 by an 18-year-old Jamaican-American DJ. Kool Herc, the name DJ went by threw a back-to-school jam on August 11 at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx, New York. It was during that time, he decided to play music differently and did not play songs in full. Instead, songs played by him had only instrumental sections (called breaks also) and suddenly he noticed that the crowd really enjoyed it. The breaks were filled by his friend Coke La Rock with some verses on microphone that he used to hype the crowd. Just like that, some instrumental music and random versus led to the birth of Hip Hop.