Google searches for ‘Independence Day’ skyrocket, here’s what Indians are searching online this 15 August

Independence Day: A research has found an interesting increased search volume for ‘Independence Day’ keyword in three consecutive years – 1,384,642 average search volume in 2017, 2,647,258 in 2018 and 154,617 till date in 2019 which is expected to reach 3,184,925. People in India have actively searched for the questions with relevance to Independence Day and the top 3 questions asked to Google are ‘which independence day 2018’, ‘how many years of independence day 2018’, and ‘when India celebrate first independence day’. Wherein other popular questions were ‘independence day year’ and ‘why do we celebrate independence day in India’.

Besides Google search, Twitter is also witnessing rapid tweeting on Independence Day, expressing their emotions related to this eventful national occasion. Hashtag #IndependenceDay has been used 1771 times in India from July 1st to August 7th and expressed (71%) positive sentiments, (18.5%) neutral sentiments and 10% negative sentiments.

Tweet by @SinghLions, “Preparations are on for Independence Day function in school! My younger son is preparing to recite VandeMataram, which is also the national song of India @narendramodi”, becomes the most popular tweet with the highest engagement of 6,753 and 959 retweets, and 5,794 favorites. However, “Our seven decades of political freedom will go in vain if we don’t leave abundant water & a rich soil for future generations. On India’s 73rd Independence Day, it’s time to Free India of water crisis. Let’s make it happen-Sg

#FreeIndiaOfWaterCrisis #CauveryCalling” by @SadhguruJVgot the highest number of retweets at 1,922.

Study by SEMrush, an online visibility management platform, also found that along with the #independenceDayIndia, #india, #independenceday, and #missionmangal are most used hashtags with a frequency of 9%, 4.2%, and 3.6% respectively. The report also contains a list of the most frequently used words on Twitter which are – day, India, Independence, and august.

Fernando Angulo, Head of International Market, SEMrush, commented, “Latest study on Independence Day by SEMrush executes impressive results on the rapidly increasing interest of Indian people for their Independence day. People are not only searching information about independence day on Google but are proactively sharing their thoughts and emotions on the social media platform like Twitter while connecting with masses to express their sentiments on this National Festival.”