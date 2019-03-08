Google Doodle celebrates female trailblazers on International Women’s Day 2019

Google Doodle on International Women’s Day 2019.

Google is celebrating leaders, artists and inspirational trailblazers from the past 200 years, and Friday, they all happen to be women.

To mark International Women’s Day, the Google Doodle for March 8 has illustrated famous quotes from 13 inspirational women. There are Some yesteryear legends, such as pioneering Mexican artist Frida Kahlo and British suffragette Millicent Fawcett, who campaigned for higher education for girls and the right to vote.

The list also includes modern champions who are breaking new ground today. From Indian Olympic boxer Mary Kom, who is the only female boxer to have won medals in seven world championships, to Chimamanda Adichie, the Nigerian writer whose writing on feminism has been translated into more than 30 languages worldwide.

To bring the words of all these notable women to life, Google commissioned 10 female artists and design studios from around the world to illustrate their quotes.

You can read all about the artists and their inspiration on the Google blog, or head to Google Arts and Culture to read about the women who have shaped our world — from the heroes of STEM to the women who turned a hat into a symbol of female power.

While the company has struggled with the issue of gender diversity in the past, along with the rest of Silicon Valley, Google is making inroads, including giving out $9.7 million in 2018 to help address wage inequality.

The speakers featured in today’s doodle on International Women’s Day include Nigerian writer Chimamanda Adichie, British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid, Indian boxer Mary Kom, Indian diplomat NL Beno Zephine and French novelist George Sand.