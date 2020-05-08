  • MORE MARKET STATS

Google Doodle brings back its iconic 2010 Pac-Man doodle, an ode to the 1980 arcade game!

By: |
Published: May 8, 2020 12:31:32 PM

Launched in 2010 to mark the 30th anniversary of the launch of the original Pac-Man video game, the game was Google’s first playable doodle.

Google Doodle, stay home and play, Pac-man, google initiatives, google coronavirus initiatives, google coronavirus doodle, Google coronavirus case study, what is pac-manThe Google Doodle features the original graphics, sound and game logic. (Screengrab)

Google Doodle: Google rehashes its iconic Pac-Man doodle! As an incentive to keep people inside their homes and busy during the coronavirus pandemic, Google Doodle has been running a “Stay home and play” campaign, in which it reprises its old playable doodles. As a part of that campaign, on Friday, Google Doodle reprised its 2010 Pac-Man playable game.

While this year marks the 40th anniversary of the original game, the reason for the rehashing of this video game is completely different. However, the game is still popular among the users of Google.

Pac-Man: Why so special?

Pac-Man was launched at a time when video games were dominated by space shooters and aliens, Pac-Man was an arcade game that seemed to connect with a broader audience, with a cute round character gobbling up little dots while running away from colourful ghosts, with little violence and simple design. The game, while giving an adrenaline rush, runs on simple custom boards, which spell out Google in case of the Google Doodle.

The game, when it was launched, quickly became a favourite among its audience. While the game is originally Japanese, it found itself crossing international borders and becoming a success globally. The game even had a dedicated episode in the legendary sitcom FRIENDS.

The Google Doodle features the original graphics, sound and game logic. The individual personalities of the ghosts have also been kept the same and the bugs in the original game have also been recreated for the doodle.

Users can play the Pac-Man doodle by going to google, clicking on the doodle and then clicking play or Insert coin on the Pac-Man game. The Pac-Man can be controlled by using the arrow keys in case of a laptop and by swiping fingers if using a smartphone or a touch device.

The game is simple to play and still enjoyable, so head to the Google Doodle now!

