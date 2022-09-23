Goofy Tails expands its ‘Make in India’ pet products range

D2C start-up Goofy Tails is expanding its ‘Make in India’ pet products range to improve the quality of life for pets and make pet parenting easy. It has introduced over 75+ pet product SKU’s designed and manufactured in Goofy Design Studio in New Delhi, India.

It has created an entire range to serve a pet’s daily life from the time pets wake up and till they go back to sleep and their entire lifecycle. In support of the government’s initiative ‘Make in India – Goofy, the range of products includes pet toys, bowls, feeders, litter, grooming accessories, beds, mats, houses, trees, water fountains, bows, and party accessories.

The Indian pet care products market is supported by the growth of the Indian pet food market, which attained a value of about Rs 2,707 crore in 2020. The pet care segment in India is valued at around Rs 4,000 crore and growing at a CAGR of about 30 per cent, as per industry reports. In two/three years the segment is expected to cross the figure of Rs 10,000 crores.

The company claims that it has seen a 30 per cent increase in the demand for pet accessories in India. Goofy Tails’ pet products are manufactured in Goofy Design Studio at Okhla, New Delhi, India. It says that more than 75 per cent of Goofy products are designed and contract manufactured in India. Goofy Tails foresees to get more than 90 per cent of their range designed, developed and manufactured in India.

Kunal Gupta- Co-founder, Goofy Tails said, ‘As the COVID lockdown was announced, everything shut, like imports, etc and that gave us an idea and the encouragement to us to start designing and manufacturing in our own country and align with our PM Narendra Modi’s initiative of ‘Make in India’. We are adding more products to our existing portfolio on a regular basis now. Goofy Tails has benefited most by having more control over lead time, input costs, and development lifecycle. Most importantly the sheer joy of development is a strong motivation for the founders.

The ‘Make in India’ initiative in the pet products market gave rise to a new industry that led to job creation and improved gross margins. The Indian fabric and rubber industry have found a new avenue for increasing capacity and margins. During the start of Covid times, Goofy Tails specifically helped a few manufacturers from Shut Shop to manufacture pet products and accessories and resume business again.