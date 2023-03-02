Good News for travellers! You can now get Rs 13,000 on visiting Taiwan; Here’s how and why

In order to boost the economy, Taiwan will be providing 5,00,000 tourists with cash or discount incentives in 2023. The offers will be up to TWD 5,000 (Rs 13,656, at the time of writing) each.
The package will attract more international tourists. In 2022, the COVID-19-related curbs were lifted and ever since then, Taiwan is looking for ways to boost its economy.
Here’s all you need to know about the new Taiwan travel offers:
At a press briefing, Lin Fu-shan, department director of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said, “We hope to accelerate and expand efforts for international tourists to come to Taiwan.”
The plan will also provide travel agencies TWD 10,000 (Rs 27,096) each for groups of at least eight tourists, and TWD 20,000 (Rs 54,192, approx) each for groups of at least 15 tourists.
As per reports, the tourism offerings are part of the TWD 380 billion (Rs 1,02,953.1 Crore approx) stimulus package that was approved via a special act. However, lawmakers haven’t still signed off on where exactly the funds will be used.
As per Taiwan’s tourism bureau, travel contributed to almost four per cent of the country’s GDP before the pandemic, but as borders closed, travel came to an almost standstill. Things got worse in 2019 when China banned individual tourists from visiting Taiwan. In January, when China allowed its citizens to travel abroad, Taiwan was left off the list of 20 destinations permitted for Chinese travel groups, reports add.
How Indian Passport Holders May Apply?
- Indian passport holders need to apply for a visa in advance to travel to Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC).
- Applicants will need to show their intent to stay, itinerary, round-trip flight tickets, hotel bookings, bank statements, and even an invitation letter in case of a visitor visa.
- However, Indians are eligible to apply for an e-visa if they travel with an approved tourist group. This usually pertains to individuals attending events or activities organised by Taiwanese government agencies or certain NGOs.
- Additionally, Indian passport holders with valid permanent resident cards or visas from either Canada, Australia, South Korea, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Schengen nations, the US, or the UK can also apply for e-Visa to Taiwan.