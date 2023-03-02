Good News for travellers! You can now get Rs 13,000 on visiting Taiwan; Here’s how and why

In order to boost the economy, Taiwan will be providing 5,00,000 tourists with cash or discount incentives in 2023. The offers will be up to TWD 5,000 (Rs 13,656, at the time of writing) each.

The package will attract more international tourists. In 2022, the COVID-19-related curbs were lifted and ever since then, Taiwan is looking for ways to boost its economy.

Here’s all you need to know about the new Taiwan travel offers:

At a press briefing, Lin Fu-shan, department director of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said, “We hope to accelerate and expand efforts for international tourists to come to Taiwan.”

The plan will also provide travel agencies TWD 10,000 (Rs 27,096) each for groups of at least eight tourists, and TWD 20,000 (Rs 54,192, approx) each for groups of at least 15 tourists.

As per reports, the tourism offerings are part of the TWD 380 billion (Rs 1,02,953.1 Crore approx) stimulus package that was approved via a special act. However, lawmakers haven’t still signed off on where exactly the funds will be used.

As per Taiwan’s tourism bureau, travel contributed to almost four per cent of the country’s GDP before the pandemic, but as borders closed, travel came to an almost standstill. Things got worse in 2019 when China banned individual tourists from visiting Taiwan. In January, when China allowed its citizens to travel abroad, Taiwan was left off the list of 20 destinations permitted for Chinese travel groups, reports add.

