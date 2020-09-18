Good news for Dog lovers: New blood bank facility opened for Dogs at Ludhiana’s Veterinary institute

The development was received warmly by Dog lovers and twitterati in general who hailed the measure in favour of Dogs and congratulated the team of veterinary doctors and healthcare workers manning the facility. (Credit: ANI)

In a development that could gladden the heart of Dog lovers, a new blood bank facility has been opened for dogs in the city of Ludhiana that would cater to the needs of sick and blood deficient dogs, news agency ANI reported. Set up at the Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, the facility would come to the rescue of dogs who are in need of life saving blood. Dr Shukriti Sharma, who is an Assistant Professor at the GADVASU institute and works at the blood bank facility told ANI that over 25000 cases where dogs are in need of blood are reported to the institute every year. He also said that a large portion of upto 500-600 reported cases are those where the dogs have low haemoglobin levels.

Taking into account the various kinds of cases reported to the facility which require different constituents of the blood, the new blood bank facility has been designed to collect different constituents of blood differently. Explaining the functioning of the new facility, Dr Sharma said that earlier the blood donated by one dog would be transferred to another dog directly which would not be the case with the new facility. She added that at the new facility all the constituents of blood like the Red Blood Cells (RBC), Plasma and Platelets among others would be stored separately and transfused in other dogs from a case to case basis.

The development was received warmly by Dog lovers and twitterati in general who hailed the measure in favour of Dogs and congratulated the team of veterinary doctors and healthcare workers manning the facility. While some netizens congratulated the institute for the nobel initiative, some retweeted the story along with a plea to dog owners to bring their healthy dogs for blood donation. The story including the pictures of the facility were widely shared and re-tweeted a number of times on the internet.