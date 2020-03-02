Good news for artisans! Hunar Haat set to go international, task force to develop roadmap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Hunar Haat last week to promote all kind of artisans belonging to minority category.

Hunar Haat: Hunar Haat, a platform where craftsmen and artisans from minority communities display their work, is likely to go international, IE had reported. An NRI wants to take Hunar Haat to London, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minister for Minority Affairs has been quoted as saying by IE. He has also said that the government has also received a request from the Indian Embassy in Jeddah. Other than this, there have been many queries from Kuwait and Dubai as well. According to the Minister, the government has also formed a task force that will help develop a plan. This will be looked after by an additional secretary, the report said. Naqvi said that the ministry is also talking to the Commerce Ministry and the Export Promotion Council.

The recently held Hunar Haat in Delhi received a good response. The estimated footfall for this edition was estimated to be around 17 lakh. However, this figure has not been ticketed and was obtained by metal detectors. From this, Rs 25-30 crore business is also likely from these footfalls, the report added. Meanwhile, the government estimates business worth more than Rs 100 crore as there are many international orders as well.

These Haats have not cost much to the government. According to Naqvi, the government has only spent Rs 10-12 crore till now. The government has been giving these craftsmen stalls with zero cost along with two train tickets (return) to each artisan. If the sales are huge, they are also given TA/DA. As far as training is concerned, there is a government PSU set up that teaches craftsmen the importance of good packaging and minimum usage of single-use plastic.

Moreover, in order to ensure an increase in woman participants, the government has kept 50 per cent reservation for women. In fact, many women self-help groups are associated with Hunar Haat, the report said. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Hunar Haat last week in Delhi to promote all kind of artisans belonging to minority category.