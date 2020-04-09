Good Friday, Easter 2020: History, significance and celebration amid COVID-19 lockdown

This year, Good Friday will be celebrated on April 10 and Easter on April 12.

Good Friday 2020: Good Friday and Easter mark one of the biggest festivals for Christians worldwide. The sacred festival comes every year in April and is the conclusion of the Holy Week. The Holy Week is the last week of the 40 days of fast called Lent, which commemorates the “Passion of Christ”. Easter is marked on the Sunday falling after Good Friday. This year, Good Friday will be celebrated on April 10 and Easter on April 12.

So what are Good Friday and Easter all about?

Good Friday and Easter 2020: History, Significance and facts

For Christians, Good Friday marks the day of crucification of Christ.

Many often wonder why it is called Good Friday when it commemorates the crucifixion of the Lord. A BBC report states that it could be for several reasons. While some might call it good because it was a holy day, the report states that it could also be a distortion of what was originally called “God’s Friday”. However, according to Oxford English Dictionary, as quoted by the BBC report, “good” here could refer to a day observed to be holy by the Church.

Easter, on the other hand, marks the day of resurrection, which is marked on the third day after crucifixion. For this reason, Easter is celebrated by Christian families with much fervour, with many churches starting the celebrations on Saturday night itself to mark the Easter Vigil. An Easter Sunday Mass is also held.

Curious to know how Easter celebrations are taking place? Traditionally, many Easter celebrations include treasure hunts for Easter eggs, which are either chocolate filled eggs or brightly painted eggs, which are usually organised on Sunday mornings for the children.

Easter 2020: Celebrating amid COVID-19 lockdown

The celebrations of Easter are dampened this year due to the global pandemic caused by COVID-19, and the resultant lockdown that has been imposed at most of the countries worldwide.

But, there are a few ways people can celebrate Easter while staying at home, as suggested by The Express (UK).

Cook and eat together: Usually families have a big Sunday lunch to celebrate the day. While leaving the house and going to the house of the relatives will not be possible this year, relatives can decide upon the dishes they want to make and share the recipes among themselves to make sure they have all the ingredients. On Easter, the relatives can connect via video call and cook the dishes and eat them together virtually. Easter Craft Competition: While there will be no big competitions, nothing is stopping you from holding competitions right in your living room. A competition to decorate hard-boiled eggs or to create something from the things in the house could lift everyone’s spirits. Games, movies and music: You can sit with your family and listen to music, play games online and even watch movies together. You can even watch films together virtually with your relatives using apps like Netflix Party.

With families being together during lockdown, it becomes a good time to also raise a toast to old memories and moments that marked celebrations across the years.