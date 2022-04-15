Happy Good Friday 2022 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status: Good Friday is being observed this year on April 15 by people all over the world. The day is observed on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday, and marks the day when Jesus Christ was crucified. Good Friday, along with Easter, marks one of the biggest festivals for the Christian community over the world, and with these festivities, the Holy Week comes to an end. Holy Week is the last week of the 40-day period that is known as Lent, during which the followers of Jesus Christ pray, fast as well as give alms.

Good Friday 2022: Significance and history

Good Friday commemorates the day of crucifixion of Jesus Christ. According to the Holy Bible, Jesus Christ was tortured and beaten, and then made to carry his cross before he was crucified. Upon hearing this history, many have over the years wondered why Good Friday is celebrated as a ‘Good’ day. There could be several reasons for that.

Some followers believe it to be good due to the fact that it was a Holy Day as Jesus’s crucifixion is seen as the sacrifice made by the son or agent of God for the sake of eventual victory. This, as per the followers of Christianity, marks the love of Jesus for the humankind.

It is also believed that Good Friday could be a distortion of “God’s Friday”, as the day could have originally been called.

Good, according to the Oxford Dictionary, could also mean to be used for a day that the Church observes to be holy.

Good Friday 2022: How to celebrate

As Good Friday, despite being called Good, marks the death of Jesus for the sins of the people, it is also called ‘Silent Friday’ or ‘Black Friday’. On this day, followers offer their prayers and confess their sins. It is a sorrowful and solemn day, which is why followers do not usually greet each other on Good Friday.

Good Friday 2022: Wishes, messages to send your loved ones

Here are a few messages that you can send your loved ones on this pious occasion:



– Mercy, peace and love. May the grace and Lord surround and be with you on Good Friday.

– Life is a maybe, death is for sure. Sin is the cause, Christ is the cure!

– On this day, we hope God’s love fills your heart and soul.

– I’m praying to the Lord that he keeps you safe always and surrounds your life with eternal love and happiness.