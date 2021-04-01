Good Friday 2021: Know significance, history and why you should never greet anyone on this day

The day is also called ‘Black Friday’ or ‘Silent Friday.’ (Photo source: Pixabay)

Why Good Friday is Celebrated – History and Significance: People around the will observe Good Friday on April 2 this year. It is observed by Christians a day before Easter to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ at Calvary Hills. According to the Bible, Jesus was crucified to death in the most brutal way. The Bible says, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16). It says that he was beaten, tortured, and made to carry his own cross before being crucified on it. Good Friday also marks the end of over a month of fasting called Lent. It is a period during which Christians fast, pray and give alms.

As Good Friday is just a day away, let us tell you about its importance and also why people don’t greet each other on this day, unlike Christmas or Easter.

Why is it called Good Friday?

There are several beliefs. It is believed that the day Jesus died was Friday. But why then call it ‘good.’ Religious people firmly believe that Jesus sacrificed his life to show his love for mankind. It is also being said that he gave the ultimate sacrifice for the sins of the whole world. Despite it being a terrible day, it paved the way for the salvation of mankind as Jesus resurrected and came back to life two days later i.e. on Sunday. Christians marked it as ‘Good’ as a symbol of victory of good over evil.

There is another belief that it is originated from the term ‘God’s Friday.’ Others interpret ‘Good’ as ‘holy’ and therefore call it ‘Good Friday.’

Should You Greet Some On Good Friday?

The day is also called ‘Black Friday’ or ‘Silent Friday.’ The day is observed by Christians by offering prayers and confessing their sins. Good Friday is considered to be one of the most solemn and sorrowful days. This is why one should not greet anyone on this day.