Gold mansion and private jet to a private zoo: A look into the luxurious life of the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, the monarch with the longest reign in history after Queen Elizabeth II

Since the country’s independence from the United Kingdom in 1984, Hassanal Bolkiah ibni Omar Ali Saifuddien III has served as both the Sultan and Yang di-Pertuan. He has also served as the country’s Prime Minister since that time. After his father abdicated on October 5, 1967, Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien III, the eldest son of Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit, rose to the throne as the sultan of Brunei and has been one of the few absolute monarchs of the world.

With a whopping net worth of $30 billion as per India Times, the sultan has been listed as one of the richest people in the world. He is both the longest-serving head of state currently in office and the monarch celebrated his 50th anniversary in 2017 and thus became the monarch with the longest reign in history after Queen Elizabeth II.

Early Life

Hassanal Bolkiah, was born on July 15, 1946, in Istana Darussalam, Brunei Town (now known as Bandar Seri Begawan), during the rule of his uncle, Sultan Ahmad Tajuddin. He was born second in line to the throne because his father, the Bendahara, was Brunei’s prospective heir at the time. The Sultan graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom in 1967 after completing his high school education at the Victoria Institution in Kuala Lumpur.

Hassanal Bolkiah’s luxurious life

After ascending to the throne in August 1968, the Sultan achieved several developmental milestones and has built diplomatic relations like being a part of ASEAN and UN. But, the monarch is most prominently known for his wealthy lifestyle and uber-luxurious possessions.

The biggest source of income for the Sultan comes from oil reserves and natural gas according to India Times.

A mansion made out of gold

The Sultan’s house, Istana Nurul Iman Palace, was built in 1984 to commemorate the country’s independence (from British rule). It is included in the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest palace in the world, covering a space of 2 million square feet. This palace’s dome is embellished with 22-carat gold. More than Rs 2550 crores are estimated to be the worth of Hassanal Bolkiah’s Istana Nurul Iman Palace as per GQ report. The palace features five swimming pools, 257 baths, and more than 1700 rooms. There are 200 horse barns with air conditioning in addition to the 110 garages.

A private jet designed with solid gold and crystals

The Daily Mail claims that the Sultan invested close to Rs 3,000 crore ($400 million) in a Boeing 747 for his own use. Interestingly, he also added extras, like a gold washbasin, that were worth an additional $120 million. Rumours have it that Bolkiah gave his daughter an Airbus A340 as a birthday present.

A range of opulent four-wheelers

The Sultan of Brunei amassed the largest collection of rare automobiles in the world, which included a gold-plated Rolls-Royce as per an India Times report. The 29th Sultan of Brunei is said to have a fleet of almost 7,000 vehicles with a combined estimated value of over $5 billion, according to the same report. 300 Ferraris and 500 Rolls Royces are among Hassanal Bolkiah’s collection of automobiles. The Rolls Royce that the Sultan of Brunei purchased was specially made with an open roof to make room for the umbrella perched above the vehicle.

A private zoo

According to GQ report, Hassanal Bolkiah’s visitors can find pleasure in the Sultan’s private zoo, which houses roughly 30 Bengal tigers. The zoo is home to birds including cockatoos, flamingos, and falcons that can sing, talk, ride bicycles, play basketball, and impersonate other animals.

Other lavish expenses

Even as he got older, Bolkiah didn’t lose his love for extravagance. Hassanal Bolkiah reportedly still often spends $20,000 on a single haircut, according to a Times story. From London, where he works at the Dorchester Hotel in Mayfair, Bolkiah flies out his go-to barber. He visits frequently, occasionally once every three to four weeks. The sultan pays roughly $12,000 to fly him first class according to a India Times report.