Going out to buy grocery? Take these precautions when you return home to prevent Coronavirus infection

It is imperative to take all the precautionary measures while going out and especially while returning home.

COVID-19 precautions: In the fourth phase of lockdown in India, there has been some relaxations provided by the government as some activities like commuting to offices via bus, private cars or cabs, visiting common shops and other household services have resumed. This means that the onus of preventing Coronavirus falls on the person who is stepping out of the house. In such a scenario, it is imperative to take all the precautionary measures while going out and especially while returning home so that there is no possible risk of transmission for family members. The World Health Organisation has shared some of the basic preventive measures that people can practise.

Coronavirus preventive measures while returning home from outside

As mentioned numerous times, the most important measure is maintaining hand hygiene. Therefore, one should wash hands with hand and soap or use an alcohol-rub, alcohol based sanitizer before touching any surface, people or pets in the house.

Even at home, where people are not wearing face masks- one should cover the mouth and nose with a cloth or bent elbow while coughing or sneezing.

When returning from grocery shopping, ensure that all the items are disinfected with some wipe or are washed properly if they are used within 72 hours. Fruits and vegetables should only be washed with water.

The items, if used after 72 hours, are unlikely to have any residue of Coronavirus as it can only survive on a surface for a maximum of 3 days.

While indoors measures are important to ensure that one does not transmit any possible infection, those who are venturing out for any kind of work should also ensure that they remain safe outside. Using face masks, sanitizers at all times and maintaining social distance is a must. It has been also recommended to avoid any crowded place or touching eyes and nose frequently when out.

Meanwhile in India, more than 1 lakh cases have been reported for the novel Coronavirus. The government has recently announced resumption in many services despite an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases a nationwide lockdown of almost 2 months has taken a toll on the Indian economy.