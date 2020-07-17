Going out for dinner? Govt defines new normal for restaurants during COVID-19 outbreak

Standard preventive protocols like wearing masks, using sanitizers and maintaining social distancing will be implemented.

Dining amidst coronavirus outbreak: Have you ever wondered what it would look like stepping out to grab a bite in restaurants, now that there is a risk of Coronavirus transmission? Well, the government has painted a picture for you by providing some changes that will take place. “A new normal in restaurants,” what the government calls it, includes many measures that will ensure that the risk of the novel Coronavirus infection is the least. It goes without saying that standard preventive protocols like wearing masks, using sanitizers and maintaining social distancing will be there. However, in addition to this, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MID) at its Twitter handle has highlighted some more measures that should be taken.

Even though people can now visit restaurants to enjoy food, the first thing the government is advising is opting takeaway options. No other option is safer than takeaways, where customers can get their food items packed from restaurants and enjoy the meals at their places. If the customers still decide to go for restaurant sitting arrangements, the government said that basic safety measures should be followed. In such cases, the restaurants are asked to disinfect the area at a regular interval.

According to the MIB, all restaurants should ensure staggering seating arrangement, which means that all seats placed within the restaurant should be distant. Not to forget, regular menu cards will have to be changed to the ones that are disposable. This is proposed so the same menu is not touched by many customers which is likely to increase the risk of Coronavirus transmission.

All those willing to out should ensure that they have the means of digital payment as cash-based payments may not be accepted. The government has further directed restaurants to take payments digitally.

It is to note that the central government while announcing norms post nationwide lockdown had asked states to take a call on when and how to open restaurants in their respective states. Many cities are Delhi and Mumbai, where the number of Coronavirus cases are highest in the country, are also focusing on resuming restaurant services gradually.