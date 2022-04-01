Going on a first date? Here are some common mistakes to avoid

First dates always tend to be awkward, no matter whether one is looking for a serious relationship or a fling. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Ultimately, it boils down to the impression one leaves on the other. Avoiding some common mistakes will help make the first meeting successful and might even score a second date.

NEGLECTING APPEARANCE

First impressions are everything when dating and so are personal hygiene and a polished outfit. Presentation speaks volumes about a person’s confidence, style, and preferences. Looking good on a date shows the other person that they are worth the effort. However, many people tend to go overboard and overdress for the occasion. It is always helpful to wear something comfortable.

HOGGING THE CONVERSATION

It is important to keep the conversation 50/50 and ask the other person about them. No one wants to hear someone ramble about themselves for an entire date, especially on the first one.

BEING ON THE PHONE

Dating anyone who spends too much time on their phones is a common pet peeve. It shows disrespect towards the other person. It is also good practice to give one’s date the heads when waiting for an important call or email.

NOT ASKING QUESTIONS

Asking a date questions presents a good opportunity to see if there is chemistry. That not only shows respect and interest, but may also lead to a long-term relationship.

SHOWING UP LATE

Showing up at the agreed-upon time can make or break a date. Being late sends the message that the date is of no value and neither is the other person’s time. In case being late is unavoidable, it is a good practice to give the other person a heads up and apologise.

TALKING ABOUT PAST RELATIONSHIPS

The reason for a first date with someone is to move on from the past. If the grief over a previous relationship is still fresh, it is not a good idea to start dating again. A date should be made to feel special and grieving over the past is not the way to do that.