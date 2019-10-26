GoAir Diwali sale 2019: Hurry! Book flights at low prices for domestic, international destinations

Booking period for Go Air Diwali flash sale has started on October 25 and will culminate on October 27.

GoAir sale 2019: Diwali is an auspicious occasion and people wish to celebrate with their families and near and dear ones. Often we see that family members staying in different cities or countries who can not come together for the celebrations for several reasons. Not being able to book tickets at affordable rates is one of them. However, no-frills airline Go Air has come up with ‘Diwali day flash sale-fares’ for those who want to travel on the day of Diwali 2019 which is October 27, Sunday.

Booking period for Go Air Diwali flash sale has started on October 25 and will culminate on October 27. Tickets are available only for flights which will begin their journey on October 27, the day of Diwali. Fares for domestic routes start at Rs 1,292 and international for routes at Rs 4, 499. The fares for domestic and international routes are all inclusive.

Go Air Diwali day flash sale is applicable on domestic routes such Patna-Kolkata, Delhi-Nagpur, Hyderabad-Chennai, Kannur-Mumbai, Delhi-Mumbai, Goa-Mumbai, Lucknow-Delhi, Kolkata-Aizawl, Kannur-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Ahmedabad, Delhi-Jammu, Jaipur-Hyderabad, Nagpur-Pune, Bengaluru-Patna and others.

The Diwali sale is also applicable on international routes such as Abu Dhabi-Mumbai, Abu Dhabi-Kannur, Bangkok-Delhi, Bangkok-Mumbai, Kannur-Dubai, Kuwait-Kannur, Bengaluru-Singapore, and Singapore-Kolkata and others.

You can book tickets at Go Air’s official website – GoAir.in