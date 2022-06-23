Goa prepares to celebrate International Shiv Festival next year during Mahashivratri

The Goa Tourism Development Board (GTDC) is set afoot to organize a three-day International Shiv Festival on the auspicious occasion of Shivratri next year at the Tambdi Surla temple in Mollem. According to the chairman of the board, Ganesh Gaonkar, work on the project is already in progress.

Mahashivratri is celebrated with great devotion and religious fervor all over India by Hindus, in honor of Lord Shiva. It is celebrated on the 14th day of the Maagha or Phalguna month of the Hindu calendar.

According to Gaonkar, Goa already celebrates Electronic Dance Music (EDM) and Sunburn by the beach. Individuals who can participate in the shiva mudra dance can take part in the International Shiv Festival.

Mahashivratri celebrations can be observed at various locations in the state, such as the Ramnath and the Shiroda temples in Ponda and also at Sanguem, Harvalem, Kavlem and Mangesh Temples.

Every year festivities take place at the 12th Century Shiva temple, on Mahashivratri. The temple, which is made of black basalt, is regarded as the only example of Kadamba-Yadava architecture in the state.

In North Goa, various music events are being organized by private players since September. The tourism department also organises various events, such as the feni festival, and food and culture festival, in Panaji.