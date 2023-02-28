GM Modular launches another luxurious experience centre in Surat

With a global presence since 2002, GM Modular has been one of the leading players in the electrical accessories category. The new experience centre in Surat, Gujarat will give discerning customers unique insights into the products and their working.

The GM Showroom offers a broad spectrum of top-notch products like decorative lights, modular switches, and other electrical products. The brand is now focusing on introducing experience zones in newer regions to elevate customer preferences and cater to consumer needs by launching a wide range of decorative lights, modular switches, and home appliances to keep up with its surging demand.

To establish a solid customer-brand interaction, this GM showroom is spread across a 2500+ sq. ft. space. It incorporates a completely luxurious experience with segmented product panels, those brief customers about their usage and functionality. The home automation panels have a simulation effect that enhances the product experience for the consumers.

“Over the years, GM has added an extensive and trailblazing range of products to its portfolio, and thus, the motivation behind setting up such experience centres is that we want our customers to experience them all under one roof to know what it would be like to have them at home,” stated Ramesh Jain, Chairman, GM Modular.

Considering Surat is a potential market for luxurious fittings & experiences along with business prospects, inaugurating an experience centre has been on our radar for quite some time and now with the opening of our first-ever experience centre here, we’re looking to leverage this by being more accessible to our customers,” Jayanth Jain stated.