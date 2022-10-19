Gin is in: Here’s how Gin has become the go-to drink

Just five years ago, the gin scene in India’s was non-existent. But the country now has its own gin game on. You can relish it straight up or on the rock, can add mixers or tonic water. Let’s understand the spirit better with Ruchika Gupta, Marketing Director, Beam Suntory India:

What makes gin go to liquor? Why is gin the most preferred spirit among women?

Gin has emerged as one of the most exciting categories in recent times; it has evolved from just a drink to a culture that is increasingly being fostered by festivals, tonic brands, special occasions, etc. Owing to the versatility of the spirit and the multiplicity of occasions that Gin is relevant in, it is increasingly being added to consumers’ alcohol repertoire as the go-to tipple, especially women. Consumers nowadays are curating home bars with luxury and super-premium spirits for at-home smaller group experiences, signaling the category’s expansion. All of these factors contribute to the fact that Gin in India is enjoying a surge in interest and will continue to witness an upward growth. At Beam Suntory, we take immense pride in our extensive portfolio and are privileged to deliver a variety of luxurious Craft Gins across the East and West with Roku®, one of the first gins to make the market space exciting by creating more choice and competition among premium gins. Roku’s introduction and journey in the Indian market has been a very exciting and positive one, especially at a time when the market was brimming with increasing excitement around Japanese spirits. Coming first at this price point gave it a lot of spotlight and a first-mover advantage, and created a lot of buzz for the brand to drive visibility among consumers and competition. With post pandemic normalization, consumers are steadily returning to their favorite bars and this paves way for exciting and innovative brand extensions and collaborations. We also launched Sipsmith® this year, which is a quintessential London gin taking inspiration from two hundred years of London’s Gin distilling history. It’s hand-distilled and hand-crafted in a unique three-step process – lending a distinct taste and character and we are excited for this brand to create a distinct space for itself in the super premium gin space.

Let’s move beyond Gin and tonic, here are the other options.



Gin is a versatile spirit that works well with just about anything. The ability of the spirit to enhance a wide range of flavor characteristics further gives it an edge in the creation of cosmopolitan cocktails.



Spiced Apple Collins



A seasonal twist on the classic Collins, this edition takes inspiration from the festive flavor combination of apple and cinnamon.

Ingredients:

Sipsmith London Dry Gin- 50ml



Fresh Apple Juice- 25ml



Sugar syrup- 10ml



Cinnamon syrup- 15ml



Soda water, to top



Redberries and a cinnamon stick (to garnish)

Preparation:

Add the first four ingredients to a highball glass filled with ice and stir with a swan stirrer, then top with soda water. Garnish with a handful of redberries and cinnamon sticks.

Roku Plum Martini

A cocktail that heralds the arrival of a new season. Emblematic of spring in Japan, the delicate scent of plum is at the heart of this serve.

Ingredients:



45ml ROKU



45ml ROKU 10ml ume liqueur



20ml soda



1 small plum fruit

Preparation:

Combine all ingredients and serve

How to know if it’s a good gin?

A premium quality gin can be identified by looking at its high quality ingredients. Its final flavour profile is what distinguishes a fine gin from the ordinary.