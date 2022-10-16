Gifting guide: For someone you care!

Loud and clear

The stylish air-pods leather case by Brune & Bareskin has an easy-to-hang loop clip, very handy for travellers

Price: Starts from Rs 1,499

Available at: http://www.voganow.com, offline stores in Delhi and Jalandhar

Serene & spirited

Add a touch of vibrant florals to your home décor with a set of two Duri planters from Mason Home. It is dual-toned and designed to be roomy enough for plants and flowers to stand

Price: Rs 2,500

Available at: masonhome.in

Bold and beautiful

Cut, clarity and colour come alive in this classic conscious couture-inspired ring by Aulerth Lite collection. The in-between finger ring is an alternative to jewellery made with gold, diamonds, and other mined stones, which is made in recycled brass, and stones like morning star, vintage blush and regal moss

Price: Rs 8,500

Available at: Aulerth.in

Lavish and timeless

An elegantly packed handcrafted gifting option, Suramya, the alluring hamper especially curated by Taj Hotels, is a delectable treat for loved ones. The pack includes Apple MacBook Air & the latest edition Apple iPhone 12, a designer stole from Taj Khazana, signature filter coffee and more.

Price: Rs 5,55,500

plus taxes

Available at: Taj Hotels

Dazzling diva

These dazzling bracelets by Chopard in ethical 18-carat rose gold and white gold adorned with natural stones — agate, lapis lazuli, onyx, rhodochrosite, diamonds — whose spherical shape inspires the name of the collection, will surely make you a diva

Price: On request

Available at: Johnson Watch Co, New Delhi & TimeKeepers, Mumbai

Healthy festive eating

Enjoy baking sessions with kids and family or have grill parties with friends with an air fryer cum oven with this Upscalio-acquired Hestia Air. It has six cooking options — air fry, grill, bake, roast, reheat, dehydrate

Price: Rs 8,999

Available at: Amazon.in

Watch it

The Versace Greca chic bracelet watch can be the cynosure of all eyes in a bright green dial, evoking the idea of awakening from darkness and the return of light

Price: Rs 99,500

Available at: Select Versace stores and authorised retailers

Berry tasty

Flavour and aroma of juniper in a gin complemented by botanicals such as gondhoraj lime, fresh turmeric, raw mango, ginger, cardamom, almond and coriander seeds. Hapusa by NAO Spirits is the first gin to be made with the Himalayan juniper berry

Price: Rs 3,000 per bottle in Delhi/NCR

Available at: Karnataka, Maharashtra, Pondicherry, Rajasthan, Goa and Delhi/NCR

Happy mood

Find Your Happy Place is a range of experiential products to calm the senses and elevate bath and body

care to a daily

self-care ritual

Price: Rs 500 onwards

Available at: http://www.findyourhappyplace.in & Nykaa.com

Smart glass

This smart eyewear has in-built speakers, placed in the arms of the frames, that deliver good sound to your ears. It also has the most recent Bluetooth 5.1, ensuring that it connects to your phone as soon as the temples are opened, eliminating the need to unlock your phone

Price: Rs 6,999

Available at: http://www.gonoise.com

Nature’s essence

Hand-knotted and hand-tufted rugs from the Elysian collection, especially designed by Anita Dalmia for Obeetee Carpets, are perfect in design, motif and pattern woven on threads of silk and wool

Price: Rs 1,02,750

Available at: Made on order

Smart bud

OnePlus Nord Buds CE is a great combination of a well-balanced sound, powerful bass, and ergonomic design to enjoy a super low latency while consuming content. These buds feature AI-powered noise cancellation to offer the best calling and listening experience, and deliver up to 20 hours of combined playback and 4.5 hours of playback

Price: Rs 1,799

Available at: oneplus.in

Flip ‘n fold

Go hands-free without unfolding the phone. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 with its sports compact clam-shell design is a unique smartphone experience

Price: Rs 89,999 for 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 94,999 for 8GB+256GB

Available at: Samsung Exclusive Stores

Tracker watch

This enhanced workout Apple Watch Series 8 has an innovative new sensor that tracks temperature while sleeping, can elevate training with new advanced metrics, custom workouts and multisport functionality like cycle tracking features

Price: Rs 45,900

Available at: Exclusive Apple stores and website

