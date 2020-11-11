Gifting Almonds this Diwali: Show that you care for your loved ones

This year, gifting nutritious and healthy food like almonds could be better than regular gifts.

Diwali 2020: On the days leading up to Diwali, households are busy scrambling with their long list of to-dos, while also trying to complete their social obligations. Work around Diwali ranges from cleaning and decorating the house to scouting the markets for the perfect gifts for friends and family. This year, the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing restrictions are set to put a damper on the celebrations of the festival of lights. However, Diwali is still among the most important festivals for Hindu families.

Needless to say, everyone has been focusing on safety and well-being this year. This makes Diwali an opportunity to pay special attention to the health of the loved ones. Selecting gifts that can add to the well-being of the relatives could be the most thoughtful gift among these unprecedented situations.

So, this year, gifting nutritious and healthy food like almonds could be better than regular gifts. Almonds contain copper, zinc, folate, iron and vitamin E, all of which boost the immune system. Apart from that, they also help in tackling heart-related ailments, diabetes and management of weight.

Talking about her decision to gift almonds this year, actress Soha Ali Khan said in a statement that almonds are rich in phosphorus, protein, vitamin B2 and magnesium, and can play an important role in leading a healthy life. They aid in bettering the immune system, which is the need of the hour.

Celebrity Master Instructor Yasmin Karachiwala said that during the festive season, losing track of the calorie intake is very easy, leading to weight gain. In order to tackle this, people must remember to have a 30-minute exercise routine. Apart from that, adjustments in the diet is important, which is where almonds come in handy. They had a satiating property and can help in making people feel full between meals.

Meanwhile, Nutrition and Wellness Consultant Sheela Krishnaswamy said that Diwali is likely to be very different this year for many families, but one thing that would continue would be the tradition of gifting friends and family. Almonds would be very thoughtful gifts, especially for people who are conscious of their heart health. Krishnaswamy added that according to a recent study in India, almonds were found to help in the reduction of total and LDL cholesterol levels, both of which can pose as risk factors for the heart.