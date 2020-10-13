Ghaziabad’s nodal officer for coronavirus returns to office, with newborn in tow

SDM Saumya Pandey in her office. Prem Nath Pandey/IndianExpress

It’s 2020 and the most difficult job in the coronavirus-hit world undoubtedly is to be a new mother. With low immunity and new hormonal changes, the mother not only has to take care of herself but she also has to guard her baby against any viral infections. At a time when most of the corporate world is opting for ‘work from home’ and others minimizing the field job, a young mother is setting a benchmark for dedication and discipline. Meet Saumya Pandey, the sub-divisional magistrate of Modinagar, who has been attending the office just two weeks after her delivery. The 26-year-old decided to forego her maternity leaves to continue her work as the Covid nodal officer of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district.

According to a report by the Indian Express, Pandey gave birth to a beautiful baby girl on September 17 last month. Two weeks later, she was back in the office along with her infant daughter doing her job as Covid nodal officer supervising the administrative arrangements. Cradling the baby girl in her arms, Pandey can be seen making calls, meeting people, and discussing the area visits across the district. The IE report said that the young officer cleared her UPSC exams four years back in 2016. She had achieved enviable all-India rank 4. An engineering student from Allahabad, Pandey was awarded a gold medal at Mussoorie’s Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration.

In July when the SDM was appointed as the Covid nodal officer, she was seven months pregnant. Taking all precautions, Pandey oversaw the administrative work of lockdown and subsequent migration of workers. From visiting key medical facilities in the district to set up the helplines for the common public, Pandey worked tirelessly until the very phase of her pregnancy. After rejoining her work, Pandey continues to meet people and address their problems. According to the IE report, Pandey said that at a time when humanity is fighting a tough battle against the deadly virus, she can’t sit back and watch. She was on leave for just 22 days only because she was unable to move. Her photos and videos with her baby in arms has gone viral and people are lauding the spirit of the corona warrior.