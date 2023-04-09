Ghazal Alagh to Vineeta Singh: Female entrepreneurs who became billionaires with their hard work; Take a look at their journey & net worth

Women entrepreneurs of various ages and socioeconomic backgrounds are continually dispelling myths and gender biases to reshape India’s economic landscape. Let’s take a look at trailblazing Indian women entrepreneurs who are disrupting the business world:

Ghazal Alagh

Ghazal Alagh, the co-founder of MamaEarth, a natural skincare products brand was also a part of Shark Tank India. With an estimated net worth of Rs 148 crore, Ghazal Alagh is one of the most successful entrepreneurs. In 2016, after the birth of her first child, she decided to start MamaEarth with her husband. The brand began with just six products, however, now it sells more than 80 organic and toxin-free products for children.

Adhuna Bhabani

From being a naïve hairstylist to BBlunt’s co-founder, Adhuna Bhabani has managed to carve her own way successfully. Born and brought up in the UK, Adhuna Bhabani always knew that she wanted to be a hairdresser – At the age of 17, she won the under-21 national junior hairstyling championship. For the unversed, Adhuna Bhabani was married to Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar in 2022 but the couple parted ways. They have two children together – Shakya Akhtar and Akira Akhtar. The hairstylist has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

Vineeta Singh

Vineeta Singh, the co-founder & CEO of Sugar Cosmetics is an inspiration to anyone looking to be an entrepreneur. She has worked hard to reach where she is today. Prior to Sugar, she founded and ran an HR outsourcing organization and then launched Fab Bag, a beauty subscription service for women, that recently crossed a million-dollar turnover. Vineeta’s Sugar Cosmetics has succeeded in fitting nicely into the hearts of audiences in a competitive market with huge brands like Lakme, L’oreal, and many more in India in a short span of seven years only. According to Zee, the entrepreneur’s monthly income is around Rs 7 to 8 crores. With an estimated annual income of around Rs 100 crore, she has a net worth of Rs 660 crore.

Swati Bhargava

Swati Bhargava, CashKaro’s Co-Founder has transformed India’s online shopping landscape. She started the company with her husband Rohan Bhargava.

She is a Fortune 40 Under 40 entrepreneur who runs CashKaro, India’s Largest Cashback & Coupons Site, which has over 20 million user base. CashKaro is also India’s top savings destination, bringing users the best deals and discounts from over 1,500 e-commerce portals. CashKaro allows users to shop for items such as apparel, fashion, appliances, medicines, groceries, and much more while earning extra cashback on each purchase. In 2022, CashKaro saw quick growth and earned Rs 225 crore as revenue.

Namita Thapar

Namita Thapar, the Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals joined the company as CFO. She has also worked with Guidant Corporation for six years. Passionate about improving women’s health in India and promoting youth entrepreneurship, Namita Thapar became a household name after she made her presence as a judge in the popular business reality TV show Shark Tank. She has an estimated net worth of Rs 600 crore.

Sonya Jehan

Sonya Jehan is the Co-Founder & Creative Director of The Quorum, a first-of-its-kind members-only work & social lifestyle club in India. A French citizen with Pakistani roots, she is the visionary behind the club’s globally inspired design. Sonya’s designs seamlessly blend functionality with comfort using different elements that are juxtaposed, to create a visually striking space. Her acumen for aesthetics and keen observation has played an instrumental role in giving The Quorum its distinct and tasteful visual identity. Jehan’s career is driven by her deeply ingrained and unmitigated passion for design and aesthetics. She along with her husband Vivek Narain has been instrumental in making India’s private members’ club space more inclusive and enterprising.