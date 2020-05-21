Get Salon, Parlour services at home! Yes Madam offers safe personal grooming service in these NCR areas

Personal grooming has been a difficult task for people across the country in the midst of the ongoing lockdown. (Image: Yes Madam website)

A Noida-based online beauty services aggregator–Yes Madam, has come up with a plan to serve its clients base in the national capital region. However, their services will remain confined to the orange and green areas is some NCR cities, and services into the red zone or containment zone will remain halted. The company has introduced its plans to serve the clients amid pandemic at a rate in the range between Rs 6 to Rs 15 per minute based on the expertise of the beautician as well as the time of a day when appointment.will be made.

Personal grooming has been a difficult task for people across the country in the midst of the ongoing lockdown. NCR cities like Gurugram, Noida, etc., have no different story where people, both men and women are showing their displeasure over not being able to groom themselves in the wake of the Coronavirus.

“We recently took a plunge and showed green light to our service partners to operate in orange and green areas. We are delighted to see that our customers have highly appreciated our move and have opened their doors to avail our services”, said Co-founder of Yes Madam, Mayank Arya.

The beauty service aggregator has introduced as many as 13 safety protocols that will be followed strictly by the beauticians and the company to ensure absolute customer safety. Covid-19 training for its staff, PPE safety kit for experts, use of own conveyance, sanitized tools and kits, online payments are some of the issues Yes Madam has claimed to work on to provide efficient service with adequate protection for its clients.