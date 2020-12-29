German pilot draws ‘Syringe’ on to the skies to remind people about Covid-19 vaccination drive in EU countries

Karmer with his syringe pattern became one of the four pilots who summarized 2020, the pandemic year. (Reuters Image)

The world is excited about the Covid-19 vaccine the only way to end the pandemic once for all and to celebrate the start of inoculation, german pilot Samy Karmer traced a giant syringe in the European sky.

Before taking to the skies near Lake Constance at South Ger any he mapped his route on a GPS device. The syringe shaped route taken by the 20-year-old pilot later popped on an internet site flightradar24.

Kramer told Reuters TV that his feat was to encourage people who are opposing the vaccination to think about it again and get things moving. He, however, said that his action should not be considered as a direct call asking people to go and take the vaccine. Kramer made clear that his flight is to rejoice the beginning of going back to normal as the aviation industry was hit hard by the pandemic.

By performing this stunt, Kramer became one of the four pilots who summarized 2020, the pandemic year. He flew a Diamond DA20 single-propeller plane and traced the shape of the syringe on the skies of a German town, Friedrichshafen, 126 km from Stuttgart. Other patterns the rest of the three pilots drew on the sky to summarize the pandemic year are a ‘stay home’ warning, thumbs up’ with a medical ‘+’ sign and ‘NHS.’

Germany started with its Covid-19 vaccination campaign on December 27, a day after European Union leader Ursula von der Leyen took to Twitter to announce that all EU countries have received their share of vaccine doses.

The federal government has plans of distributing more than 1.3 million vaccine doses to health authorities by year-end and then starting from January 700,000 doses per week. There were albeit with initial hiccups like some German medical officers complaining that around 1,000 doses given where not properly stored in a sufficiently chilled environment. Some Italian politicians even complained that Germany might be getting more than its fair share of vaccine shots.