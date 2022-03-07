“Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow” – International Women’s Day 2022

The day also symbolises a focal point in the women’s rights movement, attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, violence and abuse against women, and also action for accelerating gender parity.

By Pradeep Chamaria

Since 2011, the International Women’s Day is observed every year on March 8 to celebrate women’s rights and their social, economic, cultural and political achievements in various spheres. The day also symbolises a focal point in the women’s rights movement, attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, violence and abuse against women, and also action for accelerating gender parity.

The first version of a “Women’s Day” was organised by the Socialist Party of America in New York City February 28, 1909, which later inspired German delegates at the 1910 International Socialist Women’s Conference to propose “a special Women’s Day” be organised annually. And the International Women’s Day was first celebrated on March 19 1911 that later got changed to March 8.

Theme of 2022 International Women’s Day

The theme for this year’s Women’s Day is “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”, recognising the contribution of women and girls around the world for climate adaptation and mitigation. Their involvement in sustainability initiatives around the world, and participation and leadership results in more effective climate action, one of the top concerns in modern society. Gender equality is of great importance today for a sustainable future.

UN Women Executive Director SimaBahous also says: “Let us make this International Women’s Day a moment to recall that we have the answers not just for SDG 5 but, through the advancement of gender equality, for all 17 Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2030.”

Activities that Women Can Indulge on IWD

A lot of activities are organised worldwide by various organisations to celebrate women’s achievements, and invite every woman to make the International Women’s Day her own day and do what she can to truly make a positive difference for women.

Various events organised include running a campaign, launching an initiative, reporting on achievement, donating to a female-focused charity, or more. A few of them are Nari Shakti Puraskaar ceremony and International Women’s Day Conference, by Ministry of Women and Child Development, GWL – International Women’s Day 2022 at Pride Plaza Hotel Aerocity, New Delhi by Global Women League Official, Women’s Day celebrations at Ambience Mall, Gurugram, and others.

The basic idea for a woman is to celebrate the day by wearing her favourite outfit or dress, take some time out for herself and pamper herself by either taking a day off from work, going for shopping, or going for a spa or a makeover, relaxing at home while sipping on wine.

The best way to chill is having fun with friends. You cannot imagine life without friends, and women cannot imagine their lives without their female friends, who are of great help every now and then for advice, to share thoughts, to get over a tragic moment or celebrate a happy day.

Keeping all these in mind, The Claridges, New Delhi in the Lutyens zone, is one such recommended place. Here a woman along with her gang can get a drink from the specially curated cocktail menu during an all-day happy hour at Pickwick, a refined dining room at the hotel. Women can spend the day gossiping or reminiscing about the days spent together as they celebrate the invincible spirit of the wonderful women of our country and their contribution to society. They can pledge for “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow” while sipping the fun drinks and relishing an unique and surprising visual and gastronomic experience. To make the day exceptionally memorable The Claridges has also pledged to bear the bill of one woman at every table.

(The author is a well-known travel writer. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)