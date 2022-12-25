Gear up for your wedding day with these pre-bridal skin care tips during winter

Preparation for your D-day is a mammoth task. You want everything to be nothing short of perfect. The innumerous shopping trips, exposure to sun and pollution, erratic eating, late nights, and the stress of nailing your look on every occasion can take a toll on you. And if you are a winter bride, then you need to be extra careful to protect your skin from dryness because the harsh weather can leave your skin dry, dull, and itchy, which can ruin your make-up.

Pooja Malhotra, Nutritionist at Chicnutrix, shares pre-bridal skin care tips for winter to make your skin look flawless and you a bride right out of a fairytale:

Hydration is the key to soft and supple skin

It is important to include healthy beverages like broth, soups, fresh juice, and plenty of water in your daily routine. Dehydrated skin looks dull, and dehydration causes multiple issues. Make sure to choose your drinks wisely and steer clear of carbonated beverages, alcohol, and packaged fruit juices; go easy on tea, and coffee, too. You can also have a glass of coconut water along with ‘malai’ every day; this will do wonders for your skin.

Maintain a fitness regime

Exercise not only helps to lose weight but also improves muscle tone and flushes out toxins in the form of sweat. You can choose from the multiple options available, from joining a gym to Yoga, Zumba, Pilates, swimming, running and more, depending on whatever way you enjoy and prefer most.

Include supplements in your diet

Though it is best to obtain your nutrients from food, it is often difficult to achieve the required amount just with food; hence consider including supplements. Some essential nutrients for your skin are vitamins A, C, E, coQ10, selenium and zinc. You can also include Omega-3 fatty acids, vital to your skin, and their deficiency can wreck your skin. Foods like almonds, walnuts, cashews, pistachios, flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds, and seafood contain omega-3 and are a ‘must have’. You could start your day with a handful of nuts or carry them for a convenient snack when you step out. To simplify the process, you can opt for supplements now available in accessible consumption formats like effervescent, chewing tables, etc.

Getting adequate sleep is non-negotiable

It is crucial to keep your hormones in balance. No amount of beauty treatments and diet plans work if you are sleep deprived.

Avoid unhealthy food

It would be best to ignore the intake of processed foods since they are high in salt. Strictly avoid fried and very spicy foods, as they can lead to breakouts and mess with the texture of your skin. Avoiding these will also benefit your waistline. Include plenty of fresh fruits, seasonal veggies and greens because they contain a lot of fibre, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and phytonutrients, all of which are great for your skin.

If you are also trying to lose some weight before your wedding, don’t cut out carbs and fats completely from your diet as a desperate measure. You will end up losing weight, but your skin will age faster, with fine lines and wrinkles. So, modify the type and amount of carbs & fats. Work with a qualified nutritionist to achieve your weight loss goals without becoming deficient in nutrients.

You can also carry healthy packed meals from homes like rolls, idlis, poha, uncut fruits, nuts & seeds, home-made ladoos, and beverages like buttermilk and coconut water would help to keep you energized while you shop.