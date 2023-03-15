Gautam Adani’s son Jeet Adani gets engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah: Everything about his lifestyle, career & net worth

Business tycoon Gautam Adani’s son Jeet Adani got engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah on March 12. The engagement, which was held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was a low-key ceremony with only close friends and family members in attendance.

Since the engagement was a private affair, not much is known about the engagement ceremony. However, in a picture that’s going viral on the internet, the couple can be seen wearing pastel pink attires – Diva looked gorgeous in an embroidered lehenga with a stunning pastel blue dupatta. Jeet was wearing a pastel blue kurta set with a light-hued embroidered jacket.

Who is Diva Jaimin Shah?

For the unversed, Diva Jaimin Shah is the daughter of diamond trader Jaimin Shah of C. Dinesh & Co. Pvt. Ltd. You read that right! Based out of Mumbai and Surat, the diamond company was established by Chinu Doshi and Dinesh Shah.

Since the engagement was a private affair, not much is known about the engagement ceremony.

Who is Jeet Adani?

Jeet Adani is the youngest son of industrialist Gautam Adani. He joined the Adani Group in 2019. He went to the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Sciences for his studies.

Jeet Adani’s career

He is currently the Vice President of Group Finance. As per the Adani Group’s website, Jeet Adani also handles the Adani Airports business and the Adani Digital Labs. He started his career in the Group CFO’s office, looking at Strategic Finance, Capital Markets, and Risk & Governance Policy, as mentioned on the Adani Group’s website.

Jeet Adani’s net worth

In 2023, Jeet Adani’s net worth has been estimated at $1.2 billion.