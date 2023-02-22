Gautam Adani’s luxurious lifestyle: A Rs 400 crore home and other expensive things owned by the business tycoon

Gautam Adani, leader of Adani Enterprise and one of the richest tycoons in the world, has seen his fortune change drastically over the last decade. The business magnate was not born into a wealthy family but he worked hard, built everything from the scratch, and became a name in the business world.

According to TOI, Gautam Adani’s first vehicle was a scooter –But now, He not only has a fleet of cars, but he also owns a range of ships and private jets. You read that right!

A look at the most expensive things owned by Gautam Adani:

Rs 400 crore plush home

Gautam Adani bought a house for Rs 400 crore in 2020, As per LiveMint, after winning the bid, Adani Group acquired the 3.4-acre property, Aditya Estates.

Three Private Jets

Gautam Adani owns a Bombardier, a Beechcraft and a Hawker. As per TOI, these planes can carry 8, 37 and 50 passengers, respectively.

BMWs and Ferrari

Gautam Adani owns a bright red Ferrari and a luxurious BMW 7 series, TOI reported.

Three Helicopters

As per TOI, Gautam Adani also bought three helicopters for his travels. In 2011, Adani bought the AgustaWestland AW139, a twin-engine, 15-seater which is priced at Rs 12 crore.