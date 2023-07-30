Meet Gauri Khan, a businesswoman, an interior designer, a producer with Red Chillies Entertainment; here’s an insight into the lavish life and work of Shah Rukh Khan’s wife

Gauri Khan is the other name for chic and luxury. Being married to superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri has always been in the limelight but she carved out a niche for herself and chose her passion for designing as her profession. The queen of Bollywood has excelled in her venture of curating spaces for renowned public figures like the Ambanis, Roberto Cavalli, Ralph Lauren, and others.

Gauri Khan was a Delhite and completed her Bachelors in history from LSR and later enrolled herself in a fashion designing course in NIFT. She moved to Bombay and settled there after tying the knot with Shah Rukh in 1991. She has emerged as one of the most powerful female figures in the world of business with a massive net worth of Rs 1600 crores, as per a report published by Lifestyle Asia.

Gauri Khan, the producer

In 2002, she started Red Chillies Entertainment a production house, that she co-owns with her husband. As a producer Gauri debuted in Main Hoon Na, a film by Farah Khan and has produced more than 20 films under her name. Her recent production work is Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone that will hit the theatres in September, 2023. It’s annual turnover is close to Rs 500 crore, as per Lifestyle Asia.

Gauri Khan, the designer

Gauri ventured into the world of interior designing and unveiled her first store, ‘Gauri Khan Designs’ in Juhu, Mumbai. This opulent designer studio is one of its kind and is valued at Rs 150 crores. Her clients are all A-listed celebrities from all around the world. She designed the bar lounge for Antilia, the property of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.

She also designed Mannat, a modern mansion with regal interiors where Gauri lives with her family at present. Mannat has over the years turned into a tourist destination, the six storeyed building is reportedly worth Rs 200 crores or more. Gauri has designed lavish spaces for other celebrities like Karan Johar’s penthouse terrace, Alia Bhatt’s swanky vanity, Siddharth Malhotra’s house in Mumbai and many more.

She also launched her own restaurant in Mumbai, called Arth. This restaurant is an amalgamation of glamour and sophistication curated by Gauri and has massive windows surrounded by lush greenery and radiates elegance.

Gauri Khan’s uber-luxurious lifestyle

Gauri Khan is an ace businesswoman, a renowned film producer and has over the years secured a place as one of the leading names in B-town and in the business world. According to India Times, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan have a combined net worth of $983 million and live an uber-rich lifestyle.

Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan received a luxurious villa as a gift from developers Nakheel. This luxurious property in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai spread over 7,000 square feet, reportedly costs around Rs 24 crores. A holiday home in Alibaug worth Rs 15 crores and a palatial mansion in Los Angeles and another lavish home in London.

She has also transformed their old home in Delhi, the place is designed with personal accents and has a royal touch.

Gauri and Shah Rukh have a massive collection of swanky sport wheels. Gauri too is a car is a proud owner of Bentley Continental GT that has a whopping price tag of Rs 2.25 crores.

Often referred to as the First Lady of Bollywood, Gauri Khan is undoubtedly one of the most powerful business figures. She is her own boss and an inspiration to many.