Gartex Texprocess India 2021 hybrid editions all set to open this week to showcase textile, apparel and denim trends.

Gartex Texprocess India will provide a strong impetus to localisation

Industry’s leading B2B exhibition for garment and textile manufacturing makes a comeback with its first hybrid edition in the post-pandemic market. Gartex Texprocess India will cater to the requirements of businesses engaged in the garment and textile manufacturing, alongside Screen Print India from 3 – 5 December 2021 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The three-day hybrid fair brings together over 300 brands with more than 800 products on display and a dedicated trend area highlighting denim trends curated using factory waste. The platform will also see the unveiling of “The Denim Pocket Story” showcasing classic pockets and its transformation over the years.

After the challenging phase of the pandemic, the garment and textile manufacturing industry in India is preparing to bounce back and attend to the rising industry demands. With an aim to support local businesses in the road to recovery, Gartex Texprocess India, the leading B2B platform on garment and textile machinery, fabrics, accessories, and allied industries is all set to return with its brand new edition this month. Organised by Messe Frankfurt India & MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, the trade fair is gearing up with all the preparations underway.

According to a report by ratings firm Infomerics Valuation and Rating, government schemes and initiatives will lead the textile sector to a growth of USD 300 billion by 2025-26 and a growth of 300% in the next two years. Designed as a dedicated platform for buyers and sellers, Gartex Texprocess India will create a strong business environment where businesses can witness industry’s latest innovations, engage in hardcore networking and explore lucrative opportunities for their respective businesses.

Buyers can witness the live product demonstrations of latest innovative machines and solutions offered by the sellers’ network with leading players from the industry. The show will be held for three consecutive days with innumerable business opportunities and boundless knowledge to gain from more than 100 brands on the showfloor, including: AURA, Baba Machines, ColorJet India Ltd, Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipments Pvt Ltd, Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Limited, and Morgan Tecnica, among others.

The show also comprises of focused product zones such as: Digitex, India Laundry, Fabrics & Trims, Screen Print India, Garmenting & Apparel Machinery, and Embroidery Solutions co-located with the Denim Show and Screen Print India. These incorporated shows and focused segments add more weight to the wide areas encompassing the entire gamut of garment and textile manufacturing solutions for the industry.

Industry biggies to be part of the Denim Show

A major center of attraction at Gartex Texprocess India, the Denim Show will feature some of the top trends and advancements in the world of denim. Uniting businesses for the first time after the pandemic, the Denim Show aims to provide a strong professional platform for the denim fraternity to witness development of original products and witness an innovative range of denim solutions, fabrics, finishes, and technology showcased by industry’s leading manufacturers such as: Creora, Arvind Ltd., Raymond UCO Denim Pvt Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, Ginni International, Jindal Worldwide Ltd and many more. One of the key highlights includes a dedicated trend area for experiencing new denim products curated by the industry including an artistic showcase of “The Denim Pocket Story” which recreates classic denim pockets and its transformation over the years. The trend area has been put together by Padma Raj Keshri, an Indigo Enthusiast who works with waste fabric mainly involved in the post-production of waste denim pieces at the factory level. This Sustainable project was up-cycled and each pocket is handcrafted while the fabric and collections are specially curated from the Indian Denim mills.

Commenting on the Gartex Texprocess India physical exhibition 2021, Gaurav Juneja, Director, MEX Exhibitions India Pvt Ltd said: “I am extremely delighted that we are back with the physical exhibitions. It is challenging for the industry to keep up with the demands and supplies in the post-pandemic scenario. Considering the same, we have come up with a wide range of opportunities for buyers to explore and sellers to exhibit solutions related to laundry, fabrics, trims, embroidery, textile & garment machinery along with the co-located events of the Denim Show and Screen Print India. Gartex Texprocess India is proud to say that we are playing a role in the consolidation of the fragmented garment and textile manufacturing industry. And through this expo, we are introducing new ways of networking and thereby wish to have a phenomenal outcome.”

As the exhibition’s co-organiser – Messe Frankfurt India’s Managing Director, Raj Manek, shared his thoughts ahead of the anticipated edition: “A huge demand for garment and textile has been building up in the international markets over the last few years. India has a definitive potential to fulfil this demand gap and expand its share in the global garment and textile market. However, for this to happen, it is also extremely crucial to support and provide the right growth impetus for India’s local businesses so as to strengthen the value chain inherently. Delivering to this cause, Gartex Texprocess India aims to create a focused business platform for the garment and textile businesses to collaborate and strengthen domestic manufacturing set-up.”

The Digital Symposium of Gartex Texprocess India will not only promote exchange of ideas, but also showcase industry’s latest trends and innovations. Experts from the industry will share insights on valuable industry related topics from ‘Finding a Solution to Sustainable Garment Manufacturing To ‘Carbon Neutrality in Denim Industry’ to ‘Natural products for textile colouration’ and many more.

Screen Print India to host businesses alongside Gartex Texprocess India

Held in co-location with Gartex Texprocess India, India’s leading B2B trade fair for the screen, textile, sublimation and digital printing technologies, Screen Print India is also set to make its return in the form of a hybrid edition. Showcasing the latest trends, Screen Print India New Delhi 2021 will showcase top notch innovations and developments in screen and textile printing from brands such as Green Printing Solutions, J N Arora & Co Ltd, Konica Minolta Business Solutions Pvt Ltd, Skyscreen International Pvt Ltd and Zydex Industries among others.

Overall, the new edition of Gartex Texprocess India will provide a strong impetus to localisation by reconnecting businesses and supporting recovery and growth of the garment and textile industry, until the conclusion of its three-day fair on 5 December 2021.