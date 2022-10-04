Garba program for Divyang! Ritu Rathi of Ek Soch NGO organises Garba for PwD

Ek Soch NGO of Surat organised a grand Divyang Garba program alongside Shresth Karmayogi Divyang Trust on October 1, 2022, at 7 PM. This was a special Navratri function aimed at fostering inclusiveness and social responsibility among the public as it gave specially-abled people a chance to celebrate the festival. The program enjoyed the patronage of The Commissioner, Sports, Youth, and Cultural Department, Gujarat Government. It was reported that more than 3,500 specially-abled people, including children suffering from Thalassemia, participated in the festive celebration. This was a special celebratory program since Covid-19 restrictions halted Garba for the last two years.



It is noteworthy that specially-abled people feel left out due to their disabilities when it comes to celebrating occasions where physical activity is required. Thus, this Divyang Garba program helped them feel valued and cherished, in line with the Divyang Sashaktikaran Mission of PM Narendra Modi. Also, Ek Soch NGO has previously undertaken multiple philanthropic initiatives like organising camps to fit prosthetic limbs and bearing female children’s education costs.

Ritu Rathi, who founded Ek Soch NGO and is a social activist, said that “Initially, I didn’t know that the program would receive such a huge crowd. The turnout was much more than what he had initially planned but with the proactive help and support of the organiser team, we handled things gracefully. Thank you people of Surat and Gujarat Government bodies for helping us organise Divyang Navratri Garba celebrations.”