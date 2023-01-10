Ganga Vilas Video: You can enjoy a trip on world’s longest river cruise for almost Rs 13 lakh; Check intriguing facts here

Ganga Vilas: A luxury cruiser is all set to begin a historic journey this week, covering some of India’s most famous cultural and religious sites. On January 13, the MV Ganga Vilas will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi and it will reach Dibrugarh in Assam on March 1.
Cost per person:
The fare of the river cruise will blow your mind! The cost per person for a day spent on the luxurious MV Ganga Vilas comes down to $300 (Rs, 24692.25). You read that right! The fare is the same for Indians and foreigners.
The cruise will reach Dibrugarh after covering a distance of more than 3,200 km in a voyage that will last 51 days and cost $153000 (Rs 12.59 lakh plus).
Route:
The world’s longest river cruise will cover 50 tourist spots, that include national parks, world heritage sites, and the cities of Patna, Guwahati, Kolkata, and even Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka.
In Assam, the cruise will halt at Dhubri, Jogighopa, and Pandu in Guwahati, Kaziranga, Nimati and Majuli before anchoring in Dibrugarh.
Watch The Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas:
Union Minister For Culture, and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy shared a video of the Ganga Vilas Cruise on his Twitter handle.
About the cruise:
MV Ganga Vilas is 62 metres long and 12 metres wide and it has three decks, 18 suites with a capacity of 36 passengers and all amenities to, provide a luxurious experience.
As per reports, 36 passengers are Swiss nationals, 14 of them will deboard in Kolkata and another 14 will board it.
Ship-repairing centre:
To help vessel operators, the central government will build a ship-repairing centre at the Pandu terminal under the Cochin Shipyard Limited. The operators of vessels in Assam are required to go to Kolkata to get their ships repaired. The entire process takes about four-five months. The ship-repairing facility at the Pandu terminal will save them time and money.
MV Ganga Vilas is a product of the Antara Luxury River Cruises.
Here are interesting facts about Ganga Vilas:
- MV Ganga Vilas will cover a distance of over 3,200 km across 27 river systems in five Indian states and Bangladesh.
- The ship has three decks, and 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists.
- The 51 days cruise will cover over 50 tourist spots including the World Heritage Sights, National Parks, river Ghats, and major cities like Patna, Sahibganj, Kolkata, Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka and Guwahati.
- The MV Ganga Vilas vessel is 62 meters in length and 12 meters in width and sails with a draft of 1.4 meters.
- The ship follows sustainable principles at its core as it is equipped with pollution-free mechanisms and noise control technologies.
- The trip includes many major spots of historical, cultural, and religious importance like Ganga Arti in Varanasi, Sarnath, Mayong, and Majuli in Assam. Travelers will also get a chance to see Sunderbans famous for Royal Bengal Tigers, and Kaziranga National Park, known for one horn rhino.
- There will be a lavish restaurant, spa, and sundeck on the ship as well. There are a few buffet counters with Continental and Indian cuisine in its 40-seat restaurant on the Main Deck.