Ganga Vilas Video: You can enjoy a trip on world’s longest river cruise for almost Rs 13 lakh; Check intriguing facts here

Ganga Vilas: A luxury cruiser is all set to begin a historic journey this week, covering some of India’s most famous cultural and religious sites. On January 13, the MV Ganga Vilas will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi and it will reach Dibrugarh in Assam on March 1.

Cost per person:

The fare of the river cruise will blow your mind! The cost per person for a day spent on the luxurious MV Ganga Vilas comes down to $300 (Rs, 24692.25). You read that right! The fare is the same for Indians and foreigners.

The cruise will reach Dibrugarh after covering a distance of more than 3,200 km in a voyage that will last 51 days and cost $153000 (Rs 12.59 lakh plus).

Route:

The world’s longest river cruise will cover 50 tourist spots, that include national parks, world heritage sites, and the cities of Patna, Guwahati, Kolkata, and even Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka.

In Assam, the cruise will halt at Dhubri, Jogighopa, and Pandu in Guwahati, Kaziranga, Nimati and Majuli before anchoring in Dibrugarh.

Watch The Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas:

Union Minister For Culture, and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy shared a video of the Ganga Vilas Cruise on his Twitter handle.

The World's Longest River Cruise –



Covering 4,000 kms on the two greatest rivers of India, River Ganga in Varanasi to River Brahmaputra in Dibrugarh.



🚢Boarding : 10th Jan and reach Dibrugarh on 1st Mar.



🛳️ Cruise via : Patna, Kolkata, Dhaka, Dhubri, Guwahati, Majuli Island. pic.twitter.com/IWiYWLBIRQ — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) January 9, 2023

About the cruise:

MV Ganga Vilas is 62 metres long and 12 metres wide and it has three decks, 18 suites with a capacity of 36 passengers and all amenities to, provide a luxurious experience.

As per reports, 36 passengers are Swiss nationals, 14 of them will deboard in Kolkata and another 14 will board it.

Ship-repairing centre:

To help vessel operators, the central government will build a ship-repairing centre at the Pandu terminal under the Cochin Shipyard Limited. The operators of vessels in Assam are required to go to Kolkata to get their ships repaired. The entire process takes about four-five months. The ship-repairing facility at the Pandu terminal will save them time and money.

MV Ganga Vilas is a product of the Antara Luxury River Cruises.

Here are interesting facts about Ganga Vilas: