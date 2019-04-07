The book is a partial atlas of the river

Ganga: The Many Pasts of a River by Sudipta Sen, professor of history at UC Davis, is a book like the river itself—it is many things at the same time. The river is also a goddess, a gateway to salvation, the mainstay of cities, a focus of environmental activism, and, not surprisingly, has doubled as a fulcrum for politics across centuries. Ganga, the book, is a partial atlas of the river—the relief emerging in bits, as the author talks about travel, his and others, along its course—a precis of its locus in India’s political, social and environmental history, a recounting of its mythology, not all of which is Hindu. The river is both divine and ‘dying’. The book is rich and vast when it comes to information and, yet, somehow, falls just short of an easy-flowing narrative and the full breadth of insight a reader would likely have sought.

While Sen’s proposition of how to look at Ganga is acute, his brush strokes are wide. That said, it would perhaps have been impossible to exhaust everything about the river in 445 pages, including the index. Sen, therefore, restricts himself largely to explaining the “mythical and historic significance of the scared river”. There is some focus on the problem of the pollution that is killing the Ganga, but the river’s distant past overwhelms the attention of the author on its more recent history. A more expansive examination of its environmental history—how its rich ecology has changed with time, perhaps—even though its central theme, Ganga’s pollution, stretches back to just a few decades from now, would have been welcome. More so against the backdrop of the Ganga clean-up having a champion in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and his government having allocated over `20,000 crore to the cause.

Nevertheless, the panorama Sen manages to capture from bits of history and a multitude of beliefs surrounding the river help the reader understand how Ganga came to acquire the centrality it does in life and death in India, cutting across spatial and temporal barriers. While one gets the sense that what Sen presents is just a bird’s-eye shot of the river, it would be too fastidious to expect more. The sheer number of items on the index, and the fact that most of them have reams and reams of paper documenting their own history, should make it clear how much can be rationally attempted. So, we have Sen floating—almost mirroring riparian systems—from one discussion to another.

Juxtaposed against, say Victor Mallet’s River of Life, River of Death, Ganga may not seem to have an acuity of purpose. But, that is also perhaps not intended. There will be other books, and enough archival material if someone went looking for this. When one thinks of the Ganga, either images of countless pligrims and, say, the Kumbh, or of toxic effluents and urban waste spring to mind. Ganga explains why the former images crop up.

Sen’s book offers the reader a sampling of the many textures of the river’s past, and prods her gently into understanding the dynamic role—“part human, part water” in religious iconography—it has played and will continue playing in the lives of Indians.

The chapter that looks at the river in pre-history is perhaps the most interesting. It forces the reader, especially one familiar with the mainstream tellings of the Mahabharata and the Ramayana, to appreciate the complexities of how these are to be looked at academically. It also dwells on the Sarasvati question, and given how it challenges the political milieu even—or rather, more so—today, Sen brings in some acutely needed nuance to the matter.

Sen’s ponderings over the history of the mythologies surrounding Ganga are equally important. They provide a partial context to some of the debates that seize the different camps in Indian historiography. Whatever the debate, the assertions over Ganga’s association with divinity remain unwavering, perhaps a sign of how strongly Indian civilisational memory associates the river with life itself.

Having read Ganga, the reader cannot but appreciate Sen’s dexterity in melding the river’s history with its present. In the pages, a layman reader is introduced how agriculture and the river shaped each other, and, in the long run, culture and politics in the Gangetic plains—indeed, the march of civilisation in the region. The book tries to examine if there are any material resonances between myth and history that can be mapped.

Another interesting part relates to the time of Western imperialism and colonialism, which has a temporal relation with the mainstream version of Ganga’s history today. It helps the reader understand Ganga’s centrality to the imagination of the Indian colony by the British Raj and why the East India Company eyed Calcutta and the lower reaches of the river first.

Ganga is leisurely afloat along the currents of the river’s histories. It helps us understand why someone like Jawaharlal Nehru, who had “no religious sentiment in the matter” would have written in his will that “a small handful of these (his) ashes should be thrown into the Ganga”. Sen helps us understand what Nehru meant when he wrote, “The Ganga, especially, is the river of India, beloved by her people, round which are intertwined her racial memories, her hopes and fears, her songs of triumph, her victories and her defeats. She has been a symbol of India’s age-long culture and civilizatiton, ever changing, ever flowing, and yet ever the same Ganga.”