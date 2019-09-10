Ganesh Chaturthi Visarjan 2019: From bangles to bananas, these unusual statues will mesmerize you!

Among numerous idols across the country, there are few which have something special about them.

Ganesh Chaturthi Visarjan 2019: The pious 10-day long festival celebrated on the mythological occasion of Lord Ganesha’s birth is at its peak. Ganesh Chaturthi, a popular festival of India subcontinent is being celebrated with devotional fervour all across the country. The idols of Lord Ganesha built with immense creativity are attracting a lot of attention of devotees from across the nation. Among numerous idols across the country, there are few which have something special about them. The festival which ends with the immersion of the Lord Ganesha’s Idol in water in a ceremony called ‘Pratima Visarjan’ is held on the last day, which is the 10th day of the festival. This year the day of Pratima Visarjan is on September 12. Amidst different traditions of worshipping the lord of good beginning, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in different countries too. Lord Ganesha who is known as the god who represents good luck, wisdom and good fortune is the one who is worshipped before any other god. While the famous installation of Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai is attracting a lot of attention due to the theme and creativity of pandal being set around ISRO’ Chandrayaan 2 mission, other Ganpati statues also depict remarkable, brilliant and scrupulous creative work behind them. These interesting and unusual statues of Lord Ganesha have attracted a lot of attention from all across India. The main factor behind these idols catching national attention is the way in which they will undergo ‘Pratima Visarjan’, leaving thousands feeling intensely happy.

Have a look at these fabulous idols of Lord Ganesha resembling exemplary pieces of artwork, which will eventually end up helping the needy:

1. Ganesha idol made using bangles

Amidst artists presenting their talent with various conceptual statues all across the nation, this statue in the Thummalagunta village of Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor will leave you surprised. Here, the artists have made a 30-feet tall statue of Lord Ganesha using 2 Lakh bangles. The best part about the statue is that it won’t be immersed in water on the 10th day, rather the bangles will be distributed among the women as a token of blessings. This step was taken to avoid water pollution.

Chittoor District, Andhra Pradesh: 30 feet tall idol of Lord Ganesha made with 2 lakh bangles in Thummalagunta village. After the festival, the idol won’t be immersed, instead the bangles will be distributed to women in the neighbourhood. #GaneshaChaturthi pic.twitter.com/nMO42Zn7Z8 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

2. Ganesha idol made using banana flowers

The creativity of the artists in the Kolathur neighbourhood of Chennai, a statue of Lord Ganesha who is known as ‘Vigneshwara- remover of all obstacles, has been built using as many as 7000 banana flowers. The banana flowers that has been used in making the idol are supposed to be ripened by the end of ceremonial proceedings. The bananas will be then distributed among the devotees as ‘Prasad’ (offering from god).

Chennai: A statue of Lord Ganesha has been made using around 7000 banana flowers in Kolathur for #GaneshChaturthi celebrations. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/SiBuKU8rM6 — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018

3. Ganesha idol made using food-grains

In Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh, a statue of Lord Ganesha has been made using 7-types of food-grains to celebrate the pious Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Sources said that the grains won’t be wasted and will probably be distributed among the needy after the commencement of final Pooja of Lord Ganesha.

#Chhattisgarh: A statue of Lord Ganesha has been made using 7 types of grains in Raipur for #GaneshChaturthi celebrations. pic.twitter.com/onPjch6aOm — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2018

4. Ganesha idol made using Pani Puris

In the famous city of Pune, something very unique and astonishing came up. A status of Lord Ganesha, in of one of the pandals of the city was made using 10,000 Pani Puris. Not only in Pune, but Pani Puri is among the most popular evening snack of people across India and the food has got its own fan base. The statue of Lord Ganesha made using Pani Puris to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi festival is certainly attracting a lot of attention. The Pani Puris are to be distributed after final day ceremonial proceedings, to avoid pollution and to eliminate the waste of resources.

#Maharashtra: A statue of Lord Ganesha has been made using about 10,000 Pani Puris in Pune for #GaneshChaturthi celebrations. pic.twitter.com/uZLZeJFlsq — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2018

The well-known Sand artist from Puri, Sudarshan Pattnaik gave an environment-related message to not use single-use plastics, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi vis-a-vis the rising climatic concerns around the globe. He, while sharing the picture of his beautiful sand art of Lord Ganesha, tweeted, “Let’s join hand, rise to the clarion call of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi and save our environment. Say no to single-use plastic. My sand art at Puri beach in Odisha on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.”

Let’s join hand, rise to the clarion call of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi and save our environment. #SayNoToSingleUsePlastic My Sand Art at #Puri beach in Odisha on the auspicious occasion of #GaneshChaturthi . pic.twitter.com/DjVIYkPniI — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 2, 2019

The festival is considered to be celebrated amidst the chants of ‘Ganapati Bappa Morya!’ and drum beats. It is considered to be the most celebrated festival of Maharashtra.