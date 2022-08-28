Ganesh Chaturthi Modak recipe: With and without sugar delicious Modak recipes that you need to try

What comes to your mind when you first think of Ganesh Chaturthi? Celebrations and lots of Modaks, right? Now for those of you who don’t want to spend a fortune in buying Modaks from shops or order them in, you can always go for the best option of preparing them at home! We bring to you some of the most delicious Modaks recipes that you might not want to have just on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, but all year round. Let’s dive in!

Chocolate Modak

First, powder some glucose biscuits. Once you powder, add drinking chocolate powder, milk made, and some ghee in it. In a separate pan, fry hazelnuts and cashews in ghee. Add these dry fruits to the batter. Once the batter is ready, make balls with the mixture or any other shape you want to give your Modaks!

Barfi Modak

Take a pan and fry some Kaju paste in ghee. Add Khoya and milk to it and cook until it has a thick consistency. Add sugar, some Kesar, and some more dry fruits of your choice. Once ready, mould them into the shape of Modaks and keep them in the freezer. After you take it out from the fridge, garnish it with a silver wrap or some nuts. It is ready to eat!

Sugar-free Modak

We also have a Modak recipe for those of you who aren’t allowed to eat sugar. First, cut some nuts, almonds, dates into fine pieces and roast them. Add poppy seeds to the same pan and roast them till they start popping. In a separate pan, add ghee and to the hot ghee add the chopped dates and raisins. Fry and then let it cool. Then grind the roasted nuts, poppy seeds and other ingredients into a powder. Heat this mixture till it becomes a little sticky and let it cool. Mould the mixture into ball shapes. Store it into an airtight container. Then, serve and get served!