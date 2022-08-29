Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Shubh Muhurat, Murti Sthapana Timing: Ganesha Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi festival 2022 would be celebrated by the Hindu people living in India as well as abroad on 30th August. Ganesh Chaturti is a 10-day festival that marks the birth of Ganesha, the elephant-headed god. Ganesha, the deity of wisdom and prosperity, is the son of Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati. This festival is celebrated with great fanfare, joy, and good food.

It falls every year in the Bhaadrapada month on shukla chaturthi (fourth lunar day) and ends on Anant Chaturdashi (fourteenth lunar day).

Panchang, Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month, starts at 03.33 pm on Tuesday, August 30, and will conclude at 03.22 pm on Wednesday, August 31. Based on Udaya Tithi, Ganesh Chaturthi’s fast will be observed on August 31.



Ganeshotsav is celebrated for 10 days that culminates on Anant Chaturdashi. The last day is celebrated as the Ganesh Visarjan day.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Dates and Puja Timings

Ganesh Chaturthi date: Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Ganpati Moorti Sthapana muhurat is from 11.05 AM to 1.38 PM on 31 st August

(Duration- 2 hours, 33 minutes)

(Duration- 2 hours, 33 minutes) Ganesh Visarjan date: Friday, 9 September 2022

Time to avoid moon sighting- 03:33 pm to 08:40 pm on 30 August

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Significance And Rituals

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees worship Lord Ganesh for a prosperous and good future. It is believed that Ganesh Chaturthi marks the rebirth of Ganesh and signifies ‘new beginnings’.



It is believed that Lord Ganesh was born during Madhyahna, in the middle of the day, making mid-day the most auspicious time for Ganesh Puja, also called Shodashopachara Ganapati Puja.

On this day, idols of Lord Ganesh are brought home for Ganesh Sthapana and people offer prayers, and bhog every day for 10 days. On Anant Chaturdashi, devotees immerse the idols of Lord Ganesh in water bodies.

Lord Ganesha is worshipped with all sixteen rituals along with chanting of Puranik Mantras during Ganesha Chaturthi Puja which is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi Puja

Normally, only sixteen Upacharas are followed and it is known as Shodashopachara Puja. Some Hindus limit it to five steps of worship and it is known as Panchopachara.

Here are the Sixteen Upacharas:

Seating of the deity Welcoming of the deit Offering water to wash the feet Offering water to wash the hands Offering water to sip and rinse the mouth Providing a bath Offering fresh clothes and decorations Offering fresh sacred thread Offering aromatic substance like sandal paste etc Offering of flowers Burning incense Waving lights Offering food Offering betel leaves, betel nuts, camphor etc Prostrations before the deity and circumambulations Sending off

These are the general steps that are followed. There may be slight variations in some regions.



Ganesh Puja Visarjan

Offer flower and raw rice on chawki and recite, “O Lord! Many thanks to come for puja. Please receive my offerings, recitation and reside again at your divine place.” There are no specific mantras to be chanted during Ganesha Visarjan. Ganapati Bappa Moriya is a very popular chant.



(By Pankaj Khanna, Chairman, Khanna Gems. Views express are personal.)