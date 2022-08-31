Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes, Images, SMS, WhatsApp messages to share with family and friends: Like every year, the excitement of celebrating Ganeshotsav can be seen everywhere. The states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and other northern states celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with a lot of pomp and pageantry. The 10-day-long festival of the elephant-headed god is observed on Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi of the Hindu lunar year. This year it is celebrated from August 31 to September.

On this occasion, people bring Ganesh idols at home and worship them. On the last day of the Ganeshotsav festival, devotees immerse the idols of Ganesha in holy water and pray that he visit their home next year. As the festival is here, we have listed wishes, images, quotes, messages, Whatsapp, and Facebook statuses in this article. So, you can scroll down and send these amazing wishes to your friends and family at one place. Have a look.



Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Best Wishes, quotes, messages, Images WhatsApp and facebook

A new day, a new start. Oh! Lord Ganesha, keep loving me in your heart. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Wishing you a cheerful Ganesh Chaturthi. May this festival bring happiness, joy, and celebrations to your door.

Ganpati Bappa Morya! May Bappa take away all your sorrows.

When Bappa is there, there is nothing to worry about. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Aate hain badi dhoom se Ganpati Ji, Jate hai badi dhoom se Ganpati ji, Aakhir sabse pehle aakar humare dilon me bas jate hain Ganpati Ji. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

“If we can learn anything from Lord Ganesha, it is: Be sincere and care for no one in the line of duty.” Destroy your sorrows; Enhance your happiness, and create a world of goodness all around you! Wish a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

