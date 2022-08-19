Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Know Shubh Muhrat, Mantras to chant, and more

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Date, Time, Subh Muhrat, and Mantras: Ganeshotsav is just around the corner and the preparation of the celebration has already started. This year, it is falling on 31 August 2022. It is considered as one of the biggest festivals of Lord Ganesha and is celebrated with pomp across the country. Ganesh Pandals are held in many parts of the country. The devotees also bring Lord Ganesha’s Clay Murtis privately in Home and place Ganpati Pandal at home.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival in which the sons of Mata Gauri and Lord Shiva reside at the home of their devotees on the earth. People observe fast for Siddhi Vinayak. After 10 days, the Ganesh ji goes back to his people and his idols immerse in the Ganga. The festival is celebrated with a lot of fun and excitement and the atmosphere remains pleasant with aarti’s, hymns.

Ganesh Chaturthi Date 2022:

Every year, Ganesh Chaturthi/Vanya Chaturthi falls on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadra Month. This year, it is celebrated on August 31, 2022 which is falling on Wednesday. The special thing is that the Lord is the god of Wednesday. Ganesh Worship has special significance on Wednesday and this year, it is an auspicious coincidence to have Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Date & Time:

Chaturthi date of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada starts – August 30, from 3.34 pm onwards

Closing of Chaturthi date of Shukla of Bhadrapada – August 31, at 3:23 pm

Midday Ganesh Puja Timings – 11.12 am to 1:42 pm

Time to escape from Chandra Darshan – 9.29 am to 9 pm

Chant this Ganesh Mantra on Ganesh Chaturthi

Shri Vakratunda Mahakaya Surya Koti Samprabha Nirvighnam Kuru Mein Dev Sarva-Karyeshu

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Importance

According to the Hindu’s beliefs, Lord Ganesh is considered as the first god who is worshiped first before any other god. Lord Ganesh also known as Vighanharta who removes all the obstacles from one’s life. Lakhs of devotees observe fast on this auspicious day and offer Modak, Laddu and other sweets to please lord ganesha.