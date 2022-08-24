Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Date: Know Shubh Muhurat timings, Mantras

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat Time: The preparations for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival are in full swing. The festival also known as ‘Vinayaka Chavithi’ will be celebrated this year with great pomp throughout the country after two years of restrictions due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

In Maharashtra (as is known for its grand celebrations), the state government led by Eknath Shinde has decided not to impose any restrictions on height of idols and processions.

This year the ‘Ganeshotsav’, will be observed on August 31, 2022 and will end on September 09, 2022. The devotees used to worship Lord Ganesha privately at home and also in puja pandals.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here’s a glimpse of the preparations across India

The Ganesh Chaturthi or Ganesh Chauth is a 10-days festival and will conclude on Anant Chaturdashi. The tenth day is being celebrated as the Ganesh Visarjan (immersion) day.

Last year, the Ganeshotsav was observed on September 10, while the next year the festival will fall on September 19 (Tuesday).

Check Muhurat timings for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 across cities:-

Pune- 11:20 AM to 01:50 PM

New Delhi- 11:05 AM to 01:38 PM

Chennai- 10:55 AM to 01:24 PM

Jaipur- 11:11 AM to 01:43 PM

Hyderabad- 11:01 AM to 01:31 PM

Gurgaon- 11:05 AM to 01:39 PM

Chandigarh- 11:06 AM to 01:40 PM

Kolkata- 10:21 AM to 12:52 PM

Mumbai- 11:24 AM to 01:54 PM

Bengaluru- 11:06 AM to 01:34 PM

Ahmedabad- 11:24 AM to 01:56 PM

Noida- 11:04 AM to 01:37 PM

The Ganesh Chaturthi Tithi will begin on August 30, 2022 at 03:33 PM and will end on August 31, 2022 at 03:22 PM.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Know Shubh Muhrat, Mantras to chant, and more

Chant this Ganesh Mantra:-

1. Vakratunda Ganesha Mantra – Shri Vakratunda Mahakaya Surya Koti Samprabha Nirvighnam Kuru Mein Dev Sarva-Karyeshu Sarvada

2. Ganesha Shubh Labh Mantra – Om Shreem Gam Saubhagya Ganpataye Varvarda Sarvajanma Mein Vashamanya Nama

3. Ganesha Gayatri Mantra – Om Ekadantaya Viddhamahe, Vakratundaya Dhimahi, Tanno Danti Prachodayat

About Ganesh Chaturthi 2022:-

The ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ festival is being celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh. Lord Ganesh is worshipped as the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. The devotees believed that Lord Ganesh was born on Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month.