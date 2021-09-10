Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Wishes: Significance, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp status

While celebrations at a large scale might not be appropriate for this year, there is no bar on wishing the festival to our loved and near ones.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Messages, Greetings, Wishes for Friends and Family: The world is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi today and gearing up for the eleven-day long festivities. The day of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated as a day to celebrate the birth of Lord Ganesha. On this day, people bring a magnificent and adorned idol of Lord Ganesha to their homes and install it at a consecrated place for worship throughout the 11-day long festivities. In a similar gesture, group of devotees and temple associations bring a huge towering idol of Lord Ganesha and install them at a public place under a makeshift tent and worship the deity for a period of 11 days. Throughout the period of Ganesha festival, the spot at which idol has been installed becomes a major attraction of devotees and other residents of the area not only for worship but also for other lively activities including songs, dance, grand aarti among others.

While the celebrations of Lord Ganesha will remain confined due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the day is being celebrated in accordance with the Covid-19 appropriate protocols including refraining from collecting huge crowds and organising large-scale Puja. Ganesh Chaturthi is considered one of the most auspicious and lucky festivals among Hindus and is celebrated to bring prosperity and good luck in our lives. While celebrations at a large scale might not be appropriate for this year, there is no bar on wishing the festival to our loved and near ones.

May Lord Ganpati bring good luck to you and your family. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi !

May Lord Ganesha fill your hearts with happiness and mirth. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi !

May you and your loved ones get wiser, more prosperous and more healthy this Ganesh Chaturthi. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi !

May this Ganesh Chaturthi prove auspicious and beneficial to you and your family. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi !