Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Puja timing

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Date and Time, History, Significance: One of the most lively and merry-making festivals of Hindus is undoubtedly the Ganesh Chaturthi. As per the traditions, the Ganesh Chaturthi marks the day when Lord Ganesha was born who went on to become the symbol of wisdom, wealth and prosperity. The festival which is celebrated across different parts of the country with gusto and enthusiasm is falling on September 10 this year. The festival which spans over a period of eleven days is celebrated by installing an idol of Lord Ganesha under a make-shift temple made of tent and tarpaulin across thousands of spots across the country. The eleven-day period of festivities will come to an end on September 21 this year which coincides with the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month.

Significance of Ganesh Chaturthi

Colourful and magnificent sky-touching idols sculpted by artists across different parts of the country are installed at the makeshift temple in an open area at different locations of the country. Individually most families install a smaller idol of Lord Ganesha on the same day and worship the idol throughout the eleven day period. The worship begins with the pranapratishtha ritual which is conducted to rejuvenate the man-made idol with the spirit of Lord Ganesha. The idol is paid tribute by the worshippers in as many as 16 ways called shhodashopachara.

The idol is offered with a variety of modaks or ladoos which are believed to be the favourite dessert of Lord Ganesha along with coconut, sweet dishes and other delicacies. Like most festivals celebrated in the country, the celebration is not confined to offering worship and prashad and extends to celebrations with friends, families, dancing, singing and wearing festive and new clothes on the day. At the end of the eleven day period, the idol is immersed in the holy water streams across the country including seas, rivers and rivulets. At the end of festivities, Lord Ganesha is immersed with the hope that He will soon come back to bless and shower happiness on His devotees next year.

Shubh Muhurat 2021

As per the Hindu calendar, the Ganesh Chaturthi auspicious time or Muhurat to install the idol of Lord Ganesha begins at the midnight of September 10 and remains throughout the day on September 10 to end at 9:57 PM. So far as the most appropriate timing for the worship of Lord Ganesha is concerned, the muhrat begins at 11:03 AM in the morning of September 10 and lasts for about three and a half hours to end at 01:33 PM.