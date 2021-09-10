Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Chocolate Ganpati to DIY clay ‘Bappa’, eco-friendly ‘Lord Vinayak’ idols set new trends

Unlike last year, since there are relatively no lockdowns in cities, idol makers are doing brisk business. (PTI photo)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: This Ganesh Chaturthi, it is all about ‘think green’ approach. More and more people are opting for eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganpati this year. From Mumbai to Bhopal, from Delhi to Puri, devotees are coming up with innovative ideas to celebrate the birth of ‘Vighnaharta’. While idols made from traditional methods such POP or plaster of Paris are still in demand, there is a marked shift towards ‘kachchi mitti’ Ganpati sculptures. Popular online shopping sites such as Amazon and Flipkart are also selling organic Ganpati idols. Starting from Rs 300, the prices can go up to Rs 5,000 depending on the size and ‘shringar’ of the Ganesh idols. Manu Shrivastava, a resident of Ghaziabad, has also decided to go for ‘kachchi mitti’ idols this year. Talking to FE Online, she says that “due to Covid, stepping out of house for visarjan is an issue. Plus, POP idols cause water pollution. We must take a call. Traditions and environment need to be balanced.”

In Mumbai, the epicentre of all the Ganpati frenzy, there is a sweet twist in the traditional Ganpati sthapana – chocolate Ganesha. Zarine D’souza, a home-baker-turned-entrepreneur, talks about this new way of worshipping ‘Bappa’. “There is new consciousness among people. Chocolate Ganesh also has a unique benefit. After ‘visarjan’, in warm milk you can distribute it as prasad.”

Then there are DIY classes where one can learn to make Lord Ganesh idols at home use clay and mould. Online classes are being conducted in and around Mumbai for devotees who want to worship Lord Vinayak in more environment-friendly manner. In Bhopal, idols made from cow dung are also in demand these days. Using materials such as ‘maida’ and wood dust, Kanta Yadav is making these earthy Ganpati idols in MP capital city. Not only Bhopal, but Yadav’s idols are also being sold to customers in Delhi and Pune also, news agency ANI said. Idol immersion chokes rivers, so this is the correct way now, Yadav says.

‘Tree Ganesha’ launched by a Mumbai-based artist Dattadri Kothur aka Datta are a hit among customers. Most of the idols on the official website of ‘Tree Ganesha’ are out of stock showing not just demand but also eco-friendly intent of public.