Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: How to celebrate festival while maintaining social distancing norms

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations 2020: India’s one of the most awaited festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated tomorrow, however, not in the way it usually is celebrated. Every year on Ganpati Utsav, people come down the streets, pandals are made and idols that are multiple-storey-high are set whereas thousands of people come together to immerse the idols. But due to Coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations cannot take place the regular way. Rather, many approaches are being considered so people do not gather and perform rituals by themselves.

Immersion of idols by many people together will not be in line with the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Therefore, some approaches can be taken for immersion that will avoid the dampening of festival spirit amidst Coronavirus outbreak.

Using clay idols: It is to note that clay idols can easily be immersed in water tubs since they are biodegradable. Immersion of Ganesh idols in water bodies, according to a report by ANI, is not permitted. Therefore, one of the best ways is to use eco-friendly idols, including those made of clay.

Have small idols: While the idols used every year are quite tall, it is better to use small idols this year as it will make the process of immersion ceremony easier. Some people are disappointed with the decline in festival buzz but these measures are needed to curb the transmission of deadly COVID-19 infection.

Try tree Ganesha idols: Devotees can buy earthen idols or those made from other eco-friendly means. After the prayers, the idol can be used as plants. According to a report by ANI, Citizen Development Foundation, a non-profit organization in Lucknow has come up with using Giloy and Tulsi seeds in Lord Ganesh idols. This will help people place them in pots or gardens after they are used. When they grow, they can turn into beautiful plants. Indore is adopting the same approach as well.

Make your own idol: Another approach people can opt for is making their own idols of Lord Ganesha. Idols can be made of recycled materials like paper, and organic paints that can further be immersed in water and discarded in their house backyards.