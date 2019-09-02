Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Online greetings messages, WhatsApp Status, SMS, Facebook and Instagram posts

Lord Ganesh is considered as the god who removes obstacles from life. He is also known as a symbol of good luck, wisdom and good fortune.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Amidst the chants of Ganapati Bappa Morya! The pious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated all across the country on Monday, September 2, 2019. The festival which commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha is among one of the most celebrated festivals of India. Lord Ganesha, who is considered to be the remover of all the obstacles of life is the God who is worshipped before any other god according to the mythological belief. He is also considered as the symbol of good luck, wisdom and good fortune. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Ganesha devotees, dressed up in traditional clothes, welcome colourfully-crafted idols of the elephant-headed God in their homes and worship as per the rituals. The tradition is not only to worship the lord of beginning at homes but very beautiful and creative pandals are also built all across the country. Ganpati is worshipped amidst chants of Ganapati Bappa Morya! And drum beats.
The birth of Ganesha will be celebrated for 10 days starting on Monday and will culminate with the immersion of Ganpati idols’ in a water body on September 12. The best part is that you celebrate the festival by sharing happiness and harmony with your loved ones. Let’s make the festival special for every loved one by wishing them on this auspicious occasion.
Here are few Ganesh Chaturthi Greetings, Ganesh Chaturthi wishes, Ganesh Chaturthi Messages, Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp Status, SMS, Ganesh Chaturthi Facebook and Ganesh Chaturthi Instagram posts that you can send to your loved one to wish them luck and prosperity and make them feel loved and blessed:
- Vakratunda Mahakaya Surya Koti Samaprabha! Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvadaa! May the Lord, whose brilliance resembles a billion suns, Bless you with lots of Good luck and prosperity. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! to you and your family
- May Ganpati shower his blessings to protect you and your family from all evils. Jai Shree Ganesh!
- May the Lord of good beginning bless you with prosperity and success in your life. Greeting of Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family!
- Om Gan Ganpataye Namah! Like the rain brings prosperity for the earth, may Lord Ganesha fill your life with happiness
- On the auspicious occasion of the birth of Lord Ganesha, I wish harmony, success and good luck to you all. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
- Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! May Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles from your endeavours.
- May Ganpati remove all your troubles and bless you with a delightful time ahead. I wish a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to your family
- May the lover of Modak bless you and your family with lots of sweet moments ahead in your life. Jai Shree Ganesh!
- As we bring Bal-Ganesha to our homes, may he bless us all with a new and bright beginning. This Ganesh Chaturthi lets spread love and harmony amongst each other and Pray for a life full of wisdom and good fortune. Jai Shri Siddhi Vinayaka!
- May Lord Ganesha, the divine protector! Bless you and your Family with Good fortune and wisdom and remove all obstacles. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
