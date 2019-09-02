Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Online greetings messages, WhatsApp Status, SMS, Facebook and Instagram posts

This year the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 2.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Amidst the chants of Ganapati Bappa Morya! The pious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated all across the country on Monday, September 2, 2019. The festival which commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha is among one of the most celebrated festivals of India. Lord Ganesha, who is considered to be the remover of all the obstacles of life is the God who is worshipped before any other god according to the mythological belief. He is also considered as the symbol of good luck, wisdom and good fortune. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Ganesha devotees, dressed up in traditional clothes, welcome colourfully-crafted idols of the elephant-headed God in their homes and worship as per the rituals. The tradition is not only to worship the lord of beginning at homes but very beautiful and creative pandals are also built all across the country. Ganpati is worshipped amidst chants of Ganapati Bappa Morya! And drum beats.

The birth of Ganesha will be celebrated for 10 days starting on Monday and will culminate with the immersion of Ganpati idols’ in a water body on September 12. The best part is that you celebrate the festival by sharing happiness and harmony with your loved ones. Let’s make the festival special for every loved one by wishing them on this auspicious occasion.

