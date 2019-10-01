Gandhi Jayanti 2019: The history behind India’s national festival, its importance and significance

People from across the globe gather at their respective towns and cities to remember Mahatma Gandhi and his contribution in India’s freedom struggle.

Gandhi Jayanti 2019: On Gandhi Jayanti, as the name suggests, people from across the world celebrate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He is one of the few leaders in the world whose legacy has left a lasting imprint on the collective consciousness of a nation. Born on 2 October, 1869, in Gujarat’s Porbandar, Mahatma Gandhi went on to be known as India’s father of the nation. 2019 is Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary and the whole country is ready to celebrate it with utmost fervor and respect for the great leader.

People from across the globe gather at their respective towns and cities to remember Mahatma Gandhi and his contribution in India’s freedom struggle. Special functions are organised in schools, other educational institutions and communities organise functions. People from all walks of life, religion and caste unite to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti. Commemorative activities and cultural events are held at several places where special prayer and get-together are organised.

Students take part in various activities such as art and craft competitions, debates and elocution on topics of national significance. His teachings and thoughts have stood the test of time and his unique ideas created a never-seen-before mass movement which brought the mightiest colonial empire of the time to its knees. Mahatma Gandhi’s quotes, thoughts and his ideas mobalised the country and masses joined him in huge numbers wherever he went. His Dandi Salt March in 1930 is one such example. Mahatma Gandhi launched the famous Quit India Movement in 1942.

Mahatma Gandhi’s movement was not limited to country’s freedom from the foreign oppressors only, he also fought against evils in the society like the caste system, untouchability and created awareness about equality and brotherhood in the society. His idea of non-violence or ahimsa is still significant in so many ways.

This year India is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and his ideas will be revisited and Indians will take pledge to walk on the path shown by the great leader of masses. From Champaran to Dandi, Mahatma Gandhi led massive movements in simplest of ways and the Britishers were left wondering on how to deal with his non-violent ways of protest. That was the beauty of his Ahmisa and India remains forever indebted for his contributions.