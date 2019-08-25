Gadgets that cater to your fitness

If you want to get a tried-and-true fitness tracker, you can’t go wrong with the Fitbit Charge 3.

Nutribullet Balance, Blender

It includes a scale that tracks calories, fats, carbs, sugar and fibre. Now you can make morning shakes keeping the nutrients’ intake in mind. It connects to the NutriBullet Balance app on your smart device. Download the app in the Apple App Store or Google Play. Built-in Bluetooth smart nutrition sensor enables the connection to the NutriBullet Balance app and calculates the exact nutritional value of your smoothie.

Skulpt Performance Training System

Measure your overall body fat percentage at any time with the water-resistant Skulpt Performance Training System. Grab accurate data and analyse which of your muscle groups needs more attention so you can achieve peak performance. The system is capable of identifying the relative strength of 24 muscle groups in various areas of your body so you can personalise your workouts further. With Skulpt, you will know what to work on, perform better, eliminate weaknesses and reduce injury risk. It is ideal for athletes participating in a variety of sports.

iHealth Core Smart Scale

This medical-grade body composition scale is capable of tracking nine facets of your body, providing you with a comprehensive understanding of your weight. The iHealth Core Smart Scale determines your BMI, lean mass, daily calorie intake, and bone mass. Guide your health in the right direction and make adjustments to your lifestyle habits with this smart scale.Pull a plastic strip connecting the batteries, use your iPhone to scan the barcode and then enter your wifi password. Once it is set up, it works just like any other ordinary bathroom scale; except this one sends the data to your iHealth account and shows up on your phone too!

UpRight-Go-Posture Trainer

The Upright Go is a comfortable strapless posture corrector that you place on your upper back. It reminds you to sit or stand up straight with a real-time gentle vibration reminder. 8 out of 10 Upright users report a posture improvement of 92% in less than 2 weeks! The Upright Go wearable device attaches directly to your back for the most exact measurements and feedback. Use the Upright app for tracking and monitoring your upright vs. slouched posture. The UPRIGHT GO can be switched to a mode with no vibration and is recommended once you complete your daily training session. That way, you can keep track of your posture throughout the day and improve over time. It is not waterproof and water should not come in contact with the USB port.

FitBit Charge 3

If you want to get a tried-and-true fitness tracker, you can’t go wrong with the Fitbit Charge 3. The fitness tracker comes equipped with a 24/7 heart-rate monitor, sleep tracking capabilities, and goal-based exercises. Stay connected while you exercise with smartphone notifications and personalise your workouts with goal-based exercises. It’s sleek and lightweight and the belts are wide and durable. Once paired with the phone, the Fitbit app helps in reviewing every workout session, sleep trends calories in/out and many more. The heart rate sensor readings are accurate plus you can receive phone notifications (like calls, message, WhatsApp, mails etc.) on the Charge 3 and can also perform some basic actions (like reply, delete, receive/decline calls etc.) on it. Coming to the battery performance…Fitbit claims a full 7 days of battery backup.