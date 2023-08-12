In a nostalgic blast from the past, Bollywood’s iconic duo Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel have graced the silver screen once again with the much-anticipated film, Gadar 2. Reviving their roles as the indomitable Tara Singh and his beloved wife Sakeena, the pair has rekindled the magic that captivated audiences over two decades ago. The first installment, “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha” released in 2001, etched itself into the annals of Indian cinema as a massive success, and the sequel seems to be seamlessly following in its footsteps.

Staggering ticket sales and dominance over competitors

Gadar 2 has roared onto the box office scene, already selling an impressive 141,500 tickets across prominent multiplex chains like Inox, PVR, and Cinepolis. According to reports from The Indian Express, the film’s ticket sales in single-screen theaters have outshone even star-studded releases such as Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, in 2023. This unrelenting wave of audience enthusiasm underscores the enduring appeal of the Tara Singh-Sakeena saga.

Budgeting and collaboration

Contrary to earlier reports that speculated a budget nearing Rs 100 crore, filmmaker Anil Sharma recently cleared the air about Gadar 2’s actual production cost. He revealed that the film’s budget is significantly lower than the rumored figure, and credited the unwavering support from the Indian Army and the Uttar Pradesh government for contributing to cost control. Their collaboration not only added authenticity to the film’s narrative but also enabled the production team to maintain financial prudence without compromising on quality.

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol, with an estimated net worth of Rs 120 crore, negotiated a commendable remuneration of Rs 20 crore for reprising the role of Tara Singh. This generous paycheck speaks volumes about the value Deol brings to the franchise. As fans reminisce about the memorable dialogues from the first installment, they eagerly await Deol’s delivery of more punchlines in the sequel.

Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel, who plays Tara Singh’s steadfast wife Sakeena, charged a sum of around Rs 2 crore for her role. This testament to Patel’s dedication to the project adds depth to the film’s ensemble cast.

Utkarsh Sharma

Utkarsh Sharma as Charanjeet Singh, fondly known as Jeete, is another highlight of Gadar 2. Reprising his role as Tara Singh and Sakeena’s son, Utkarsh Sharma’s commitment to the role is evident as he reportedly earned approximately Rs 1 crore for his portrayal.

Gadar 2’s ensemble cast adds layers of authenticity and depth to the film. Manish Wadhwa and Luv Sinha, two notable members of the cast, earned Rs 60 lakhs each for their performances. Simrat Kaur, portraying Jeete’s love interest, took home a paycheck of approximately Rs 80 lakhs.

A presidential screening

The anticipation surrounding Gadar 2 has reached new heights with the news that Sunny Deol and the film’s team will be hosting a special screening for none other than the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. Scheduled for August 13, 2023, this exclusive screening underscores the film’s cultural significance and its esteemed place in the hearts of the Indian audience.

As Gadar 2 continues to capture the imagination of audiences and rake in ticket sales, it stands as a testament to the power of storytelling, star power, and the collaborative efforts that breathe life into cinematic gems. The triumphant return of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as Tara Singh and Sakeena reminds us that some stories are timeless and can be enjoyed anew, even after two decades.