G20 Summit: Patan Patola to Kinnauri shawl, PM Modi gifts paintings and artworks to world leaders

At the G20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted paintings, silver bowls, and artwork to world leaders. The summit was the seventeenth meeting of the Group of Twenty (G20). It was held in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia on 15–16 November 2022. To the United States of America (USA), PM Narendra Modi gifted Kangra miniature paintings. It is a form of pahari painting that portrays ‘Shringar Rasa’. Master painters of the Himachal Pradesh state have made these paintings with natural colours.

To the UK, PM Modi gifted Mata Ni Pachedi. It is a handmade textile of Gujarat state meant to be an offering in the temple shrines which house the Mother Goddess. The first Indian-origin leader from Britain, Rishi Sunak attended the G20 summit. He had his first meeting with PM Modi.

To France, Germany, and Singapore, PM Modi gifted an Agate bowl, formed of chalcedonic-silica, which is found in underground mines of Rajpipla and Ratanpur in riverbeds. The flexibility of Agate allows the craftsperson to transform the stone into a range of products. Agate can be used not only as home decor objects but also as fashion jewellery.

To Italy, PM Modi gifted a Patan Patola Dupatta, i.e. a scarf. In a decorative ‘Sadeli box, the dupatta was packed. To Australia, PM Modi gifted Pithora paintings from Chhota Udaipur, Gujarat. To Spain, he gifted a Kanal Brass set. It is played in parts of Himalayan India. PM Narendra Modi gifted Indonesia a silver bowl from Gujarat and a Kinnauri shawl from Himachal.

In total 20 countries are part of the G20 namely: Argentina, Canada, China, Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Africa, Turkey, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).

